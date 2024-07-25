‘Just Miserable’: Impatient White Man Waiting for Package Harasses Amazon Worker Talking On the Phone, Threatens to Report Her for ‘Wasting’ Time In Viral Video

An older white man is the latest to be dubbed a “Male Karen” after he was recorded harassing an Amazon worker while she was delivering packages to one of the company’s kiosks in a store.

In a video gaining increased steam on social media, the man is shown filming the Amazon worker and insisting that she’s talking on the phone instead of doing her job.

The video starts with a woman who is off-camera asking the man why he’s bothering the worker, who can be seen putting packages in the kiosk’s lockers. “No, she is doing something; she’s talking on her phone. Instead of doing her work, she’s talking on her phone so I’m taking a video of this,” the man answers.

An older man is caught on camera recording and yelling at an Amazon worker he accused of “multitasking” and talking on the phone while doing her work.

The Amazon worker replies, “I’ve been doing my work though,” to the woman in the background. The woman then asks the man if he’s going to send the video to the worker’s boss, he replies, “Absolutely because that what she said to do.”

The woman in the background asks him to do whatever he needs to air his grievance quietly, and he says he is doing it quietly. When the woman in the background tells him he’s “yelling” and “causing a disturbance,” he tells her she’s the one interfering and challenges her to kick him out of the store so he can’t get his package.

The woman off-camera asks the worker if she’s almost done, and the worker says she is before going on to try to explain why it’s taking her the amount of time it takes to put the packages in their respective lockers.

“The point is that she’s multitasking while talking on the phone while she should be finishing the task. Instead, she’s wasting her time talking on the phone,” the man reiterates while continuing to raise his voice.

The woman replies, “Now she’s talking to me,” before the man says, “See, you can hear the phone talking.”

“It’s my stepfather. I can’t talk to my stepfather,? the Amazon worker can be heard saying, to which the man screams, “No!” before the video cuts off abruptly.

Users on social media reacted to the man’s behavior.

“Some people are just miserable,” one user replied. “He has officially entered his Karen era,” another said. “Bro, Amazon employees don’t get paid enough to be getting harassed,” someone else chimed in.

One user who claimed to be an Amazon driver commented, “We literally have to use the phone to load up the lockers, and sometimes call driver support, too. JFC.”

Another user reiterated a prior point that was made, saying the man was the problem. “He literally just said she’s ‘multitasking’ therefore she’s on the phone AND doing her job at the same time. He’s the one slowing her down,” they replied.