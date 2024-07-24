‘It Was Shocking’: Enraged Motorist Gets More Than He Bargained for After Punching Driver Through Window, Video Shows

A road rage clash between two drivers in England escalated to a full-blown fight in the middle of the street, dashcam video shows.

According to the Daily Mail, the July 5 altercation happened in the town of Wigan in Manchester, England.

Stock photo of traffic. (Photo: Pexels)

The dash camera of a motorist driving behind a white SUV and a white van caught the moment the SUV driver suddenly cut the van driver off and rammed his van into a grassy area as the two approached a roundabout.

The SUV driver swiftly exits his car, runs toward the van, and begins hitting and kicking the van and yelling at the van driver.

He starts walking back to his car when the van driver gets out, approaches him, and begins to pummel him in plain view of other drivers as traffic builds.

The van driver, a much larger man, forces the SUV driver to the ground and continues to punch him repeatedly.

The motorist recording the incident on his dashcam rushes out of his car to intervene and break up the fight. The video shows him standing between the two men to prevent another clash as both return to their vehicles.

As the van driver gets back inside his vehicle, the SUV driver gestures at him and walks back to his van to throw a final punch through the driver’s side window as the van driver speeds away.

“It was shocking to see it because you see this stuff online, but you never expect to be right behind it,” said Darren Waite, the driver who caught the fight on video. “I thought the van had come over to the car, but when I watched the video, you can see the car veer over quite violently. The bloke in the car just launched straight at the van driver and started throwing punches through the window.”

Road rage clashes are a dime a dozen everywhere. While many drivers in these disputes tend to hash them out with their fists, some turn to deadly force.

During an altercation earlier this month in Ontario, California, one driver stabbed another driver several times after the pair quarreled in the street. The victim suffered minor injuries and the stabbing suspect was arrested and charged.

Another confrontation last week in Indianapolis, Indiana, escalated into a fatal shooting that killed a 29-year-old driver who was shot by another driver three times. The driver who died had just gotten married two weeks before the deadly dispute.