‘She’s Bats—t Crazy’: Angel Reese Fans Outraged After Security Had to Snatch Up Strange Woman Allowed to Rush Reese Months After Death Threat Complaints

Angel Reese made her WNBA All-Star game debut on July 20. However, her moment was overshadowed by a bizarre encounter with an overzealous fan who was carried away by security for sneaking courtside to meet the Chicago Sky star.

Now fans online are calling for the league to provide better security.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game took place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In a video that has since gone viral, Reese is seen attempting to walk through the tunnel when she is confronted by a woman who is seen seemingly shouting something at her. Reese appeared concerned, taking a step back as two security guards stepped in to forcibly remove the fan.

One fan who was at the game shared their recollection of the strange encounter.

Fan says she spent $1200 of her kids school money for seats at the WNBA All-Star game in hopes of meeting Angel Reese. (Photos: @angelreese5/Instagram ; @ivykthegoat__/Instagram)

“We all rightfully had speculations about how well security protects players especially in comparison to others. Particularly BG & Angel Reese. I saw with my own two eyes yesterday a lady get just a little too excited & close to Angel & security picked her up & got her outta there,” they wrote on X.

Another fan who was in attendance added, “I watched that too, my jaw dropped how fast they got her out & she was still screaming that she loved angel on the way out.”

On July 20, the fan involved in the bizarre interaction, who goes by Ivy or “Crazy K,” shared her motive for rushing the tunnel, claiming she spent $1200 of her children’s school funds for the chance of meeting the star face to face.

“I paid 1200 for my seat to think. @angelreese5 was not gonna see my faceee crazzyyy,” she wrote on Instagram. “@angelreese5 all my followers please tag @angelreese5 I spend my kids school money Fa them to do me this ANYWAY B******* I’m On Side A STAR @angelreese5 #wnbaallstar @wnba cap I snuckkk innnn nana boo-boo, you h0000z , better catch🪶 #anglereese.”

“Now Ivy, wtf you getting snatched by security for?” a commenter wrote under Ivy’s post.

Fan got snatched up by security after trying to have a conversation with Angel Reese “I paid $1,200 for these seats” pic.twitter.com/Oc5HIT2V5J — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 21, 2024

Ivy’s revelation sparked a mix of sympathy and criticism online, with many calling out her costly decision.

“God tryna tell you that you made the wrong choice . Priorities . You shouldn’t have spent them babies school clothes on a game you could watch on tv,” another commentator wrote.

“Ma’am, you spent your children’s school money for an All-Star game seat?” a fan wrote on X.

“She’s lying looking for sympathy and a refund from Angel,” someone else suggested.

“She paid for a seat; she didn’t pay for a meet and greet. Sorry, you got scammed,” a social media user pointed out.

Others showed concern for how security handled the situation, suggesting that much more should have been done

“Stalking someone and acting a fool in public is not living life to the fullest,” an Instagram user wrote. “Security should have tazed her and bodyslammed her to the ground.”

“I really want them to get her some better security, at this point she needs a personal bodyguard because people are insane smdh,” one fan tweeted.

“Ohhhhh no we not doing this, increase the security for Angel these folks done lost their minds,” wrote another X user.

A third X user simply wrote, “She’s bats—t crazy,” followed by another concerned fan who tweeted, “The fact she was able to get that close to a player is WILD. Def time to step up security.”

On Instagram, the fan also posted a series of photos and videos of herself walking around the arena’s concourse, standing next to section 121 in the seating bowl, standing in the first row of seats, and holding a drink above Desert Diamond Casino cashout vouchers. She also attempted to capitalize off her viral moment with Reese by promoting her new T-shirt line.

“Scared thee [poop emoji] outta that girl,” one commentator wrote under the post of a photo of the shirt.

Although Ivy was not an immediate threat, there have been recent concerns for Reese’s safety. In April, she fought back tears while explaining to the press how she remains strong after being subject to death threats and other attacks since winning LSU the national championship last year.

“I just try to stay strong,” she said at the podium. “I’ve been attacked so many times — Death threats, I’ve been sexualized, I’ve been threatened. I’ve been…so many things and I’ve been strong every single time.”

She went on to say, “I’m still human. Since I won the national championship I haven’t been happy since then.”

Early this month, Angel Reese’s mother revealed some of the hate messages she’s received from alleged Caitlin Clark fans. One message addressed to the Angel Reese Foundation read: “Black b—th you disgust me with your silly jealous antics let your daughter shine and [stop] teaching her to be jealous to get attention! Stop being a black ratchet gutter b—th s black women look bad and stop talking about cc she got that swag she changing the game be glad your daughter got a chance to even play in the W!! Cuz if it wasn’t for cc nobody would know your low gpa having daughter.”

Despite the heated moment at the All-Star game, Reese had a more positive experience with another fan. the WNBA rookie also went viral for gifting her game-worn sneakers to a young fan with a heartwarming sign.

“Angel I’ll trade u all these 4 your shoes,” the sign with Reese’s Pieces attached to it read.

Angel Reese walks off the court, slips her shoes off and gives them to a young fan holding a "reese's trade" sign for her



Angel signed the kicks & the kid kept the candy ❤️@FanDuel | #WNBAALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/YiXapQl82N — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 21, 2024

The Chicago Sky’s supporters have been coined the “Reese’s Pieces,” and in June she publicly acknowledged her fan base by name.

“Reese’s pieces where yall at?????” she wrote on X on June 25.

On the court, Reese finished the All-Star game with 12 points and 11 rebounds to help Team WNBA defeat Team USA.

She became the first rookie to record a double-double in the league’s annual All-Star game. Arike Ogunbowale scored a record 34 points and was named the All-Star Game MVP.

Reese and Ogunbowale led Team WNBA to a 117-109 victory over Team USA in Phoenix.