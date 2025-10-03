‘Is That Shaq’s Boat? Angel Reese Drops Skimpy Bikini Pics—But Fans Are Losing It After Zooming In on What’s Behind Her

Angel Reese knows how to stop traffic on social media, and her latest post proves the Chicago Sky star doesn’t need a basketball court to dominate the game.

The WNBA standout turned heads Thursday night when she shared a series of swimsuit photos across her social platforms, quickly becoming the talk of the internet. The images showed Reese enjoying the sun in bold swimwear, exuding confidence and carefree energy—though some found the looks a bit revealing.

Angel Reese’s swimsuit photos racked up over a million views as fans flooded her comments with compliments. (Photos: @angelreese5/Instagram)

The pictures show Reese posing in the sun on a yacht or boat. Within just 14 hours, her Oct. 2 post on X accumulated over one million views, while her Instagram version garnered 173,538 likes.

The “Bayou Barbie” was clearly in her element, reminding everyone why she’s become one of basketball’s most captivating personalities both on and off the court.

“Minding my own business,” Reese wrote on X, adding, “Don’t check for me.”

On Instagram, the baller kept the same energy with a playful caption: “On a island lookin fine wit no service.” Her followers certainly received the message loud and clear, flooding her comments with admiration and praise.

One Instagram follower gushed, “oh wow so stunning!” capturing the collective sentiment of thousands scrolling through their feeds. The enthusiasm didn’t stop there, as fans continued expressing their appreciation for the 23-year-old’s confidence and beauty.

“Had to pause my crashout to admire this post,” another person commented, while someone else chimed in with “that’s a diff type fine!”

The responses kept rolling in, with one fan declaring, “When you a baddie a know it!!!!!!!!”

Another couldn’t help but acknowledge Reese’s universal appeal, writing, “At this point, even the haters gotta be like, ‘Damn!'”

Reese’s ability to command attention online comes as no surprise to anyone who has followed her journey.

Her sophomore season with the Sky saw her average 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, cementing her status as one of the league’s premier talents. Despite her season ending with some controversy after publicly expressing frustration with her supporting cast, which led to a suspension, Reese has clearly moved past the drama and is enjoying her offseason in style, according to The Spun.

The online love fest kicked off after basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal showed major love to Angel Reese during a recent sit-down on her own podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

The show, which debuted in 2024 under Shaq’s Big Podcast Network, gave fans a front-row seat to the big man praising the WNBA star — and social media hasn’t stopped buzzing since.

The Hall of Famer’s remarks last fall about how Reese and other WNBA players could increase their following sparked significant backlash from fans who felt his suggestions crossed boundaries, particularly given their age difference.

During the episode, Shaq told Reese she should consider wearing revealing attire while dunking, suggesting it would boost merchandise sales. He also called her “gorgeous” and encouraged WNBA players to “focus on what the guys like” to grow their audience.

He also made remarks like, “Bro a pretty girl dunking on a rim, I’m watching that all the time.”

Angel Reese got upset with Shaq after he kept fantasizing about her Dunking in the tiny shorts she wore at the Wild 'n Out event 👀 pic.twitter.com/LHaDJeOSTY — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 26, 2024

When Reese pushed back, saying women in the league don’t care about male approval, he responded bluntly. Many viewers found his approach inappropriate, especially considering Reese is young enough to be his daughter. The 53-year-old former center has faced increasing criticism for his public comments to younger women, with fans growing weary of what they perceive as uncomfortable flirtation disguised as mentorship.

“Is that Shaq’s boat,” one person joked after zooming in on the background of her bikini photos. Another said, “Didn’t you complain last year about being looked at as a sex symbol.”

This isn’t Reese’s first time confidently showcasing her style in swimwear.

Back in 2023, Angel Reese lit up the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, turning heads and owning every inch of her stunning self. The LSU star embraced the spotlight, rocking bold swimwear that showcased her confidence and celebrated her curves. Reese later shared that the experience made her feel unstoppable, calling swimwear the outfit where she feels beautiful — and it’s easy to see why.

“The biggest takeaway I want people to know is you can be girly off the court and still have swag and just be who you are,” the 21-year-old said, according to the New York Post.

Based on the overwhelming positive reception to her latest beach photos, fans would welcome seeing the Bayou Barbie grace the pages of Sports Illustrated again — which would be her third such appearance.

One commenter perfectly summarized the general sentiment: “Lmaooo Angel you got these folks crashing out!” Indeed, Reese continues proving she can create moments that transcend basketball, commanding attention and admiration whether she’s grabbing rebounds or simply enjoying island time.