‘Why Are Y’all Harassing Me?’: Black Woman Buying Two TVs at Walmart Says She Was Bullied, Asked to Show Receipt, Then Accused of Trespassing After Returning to Store to File a Complaint

A Black woman has accused employees at Walmart of racially profiling her after she purchased two televisions and some other items for her home. When she returned to ask for the names of the employees involved in the incident, she was told she was trespassing and asked to leave the premises.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @flygirl333_ recently posted a series of videos detailing her alleged experience at the retail giant. The first video is titled, “So I Went To Walmart Today And This Happened, Wrong Black Girl!!!!!”

A Black woman who goes by @flygirl333_ on TikTok, left, posted a series of videos saying she was racially profiled by a Walmart employee, right, who she says repeatedly asked her for her receipt. The video shows her receipt was taped to one of the TV boxes.

“Yall just dont know how hard it is being black !!!!!!!!! I had 3 people ask me did i buy the tv’s like why are yall harrasing me me ? Black people cant buy 2 t.v’s at once,” @flygirl333_ wrote in the caption of the video. “Discrimination to the fullest then she lied like nobody can help me take my sh-t to the car the dont offer that service [laughin emojis] she was the third person to ask me for the receipt i turned around and got my phone out yall not finna bully me !!!!!!! Moral of the story is. #QUITSHOPPING AT WALMART IM TRAMTIZED FR !!!!!!!! Like how could yall.”

The video begins with @flygirl333_ explaining that she was at Walmart trying to purchase things for her new house before she tells a female employee who isn’t in uniform that she’s going to begin recording. The employee tells her not to record and attempts to cover her face.

#viraltiktok ##thisaintover##QUITSHOPPING##atwalmart ##fypage##viral ♬ original sound – Ty @flygirl333_ Yall just dont know how hard it is being black !!!!!!!!! I had 3 people ask me did i buy the tv’s like why are yall harrasing me me ? Black people cant buy 2 t.v’s at once ? Discrimination to the fullest then she lied like nobody can help me take my shit to the car the dont offer that service 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she was the third person to ask me for the receipt i turned around and got my phone out yall not finna bully me !!!!!!! Moral of the story is. #QUITSHOPPING AT WALMART IM TRAMTIZED FR !!!!!!!! Like how could yall #wamart

She confronts the employee and tells her that she’s trying to discriminate against her before a male employee walks up and asks her if she needs anything else. While this is happening, the employee she was interacting with when the video began goes to inspect the receipt she has taped on one of the TV boxes.

At this point the customer who posted the video is upset and tells the male employee that she needs help getting the items to her car and that the first employee spent two minutes inspecting her receipt already.

“I got it. God blesses me with it every time,” @flygirl333_ says with indignation before explaining that she’s a hairstylist and makes good money. “I asked that lady to let them help me put it in my car since y’all think I can’t afford two TVs. … This is a shame. This is a mess.”

The female employee keeps repeating that the customer needs to leave and tells her Walmart doesn’t provide carryout service after @flygirl333_ insists on being helped out. The male employee repeats the female worker’s claims.

“The people in the back told me to tell them in the front. So now it’s a service y’all don’t provide. So Walmart don’t provide a carryout when I have two TVs? Come on now,” @flygirl333_ says. “Now I’m finna get ghetto. Now I’m finna act like the person y’all thought I was before I brought the TV.”

In a follow-up video, @flygirl333_ says she’s still waiting to be helped out and reiterates that she’s not going anywhere until she is. “What are you talking about? Black people can’t afford two TVs. You gotta ask me three times for my receipt and think I’m not finna be loud,” she says into the camera.

#viraltiktok ##thisaintover##QUITSHOPPING##atwalmart ##fypage##viral ♬ original sound – Ty @flygirl333_ Yall just dont know how hard it is being black !!!!!!!!! I had 3 people ask me did i buy the tv’s like why are yall harrasing me me ? Black people cant buy 2 t.v’s at once ? Discrimination to the fullest then she lied like nobody can help me take my shit to the car the dont offer that service 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she was the third person to ask me for the receipt i turned around and got my phone out yall not finna bully me !!!!!!! Moral of the story is. #QUITSHOPPING AT WALMART IM TRAMTIZED FR !!!!!!!! Like how could yall #wamart

At one point, the Black male employee throws up a peace sign when she pans the camera to him.

In a third video, @flygirl333_ said though the first two employees lied about Walmart providing carryout service, she was being helped out. Another employee, who sounds much calmer and more cordial, tells her he will help her.

One of the other employees tells her that she’s being dramatic, which she refutes. “Since y’all f—ed with me, I’m gon’ f—k with y’all … Take my s—t outside,” @flygirl333_ says.

Users in the comments chimed in with a variety of reactions.

“She’s literally dressed like she rolled out of bed. Secret shopper or not. Who would take her serious,” one user asked, referring to the female employee’s attire. “I would have never stopped for her. I would have scream GET AWAY I DONT HAVE ANY $ for you !!!”

“They definitely help. An this is wild. She must be a secret shopper dressed like that,” another said.

Some users said they had similar experiences at Walmart.

“Listen happened to me I got two 65inch 6days before Christmas they checked receipt let me go as I was out them on the back of my friend truck the police pulled up blocked us in and said they was Called for a fake purchase and maybe credit cards fraud,” she wrote, adding “girl I never went back the police confirmed all my stuff asked them why they called.”

“Girl they did me n my kids n hubby same way they was like yall come in here n spend money all the time n had a group of employees watching us then had the nerve to come up to register n be like I have Check ur recipe even tho I just watched u,” another commented. “I’m like wha cz I dress homeless n have face tats I can’t afford it I get it ppl just judge mfs.”

In a fourth video, @flygirl333_ goes back to Walmart and asks for the names of the employees she had the interaction with the day before and is told she is trespassing and asked to leave.

When she asks why, a security guard tells her, “They refuse to do business with you.” To this, @flygirl333_ replies, “This a lawsuit, you know that right. I’m no dumb Black woman. I promise you that, and it will happen.”

Many users encouraged her to sue. To one of them @flygirl333_ replied, “They said it private property, I’ll def leave updates.”