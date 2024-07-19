‘Sara Wants to Climb That Dark Mountain’: Shaquille O’Neal Had ‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Ready to Risk It All During Flirtatious TV Exchange

NBA icon and new game show host Shaquille O’Neal was a guest on the July 17th episode of the daytime talk show The View, where things between him and co-host Sara Haines got hot and heavy.

O’Neal visited “The View” to discuss his new role as co-host of the “Lucky 13” game show alongside Gina Rodriguez. However, viewers could not help but notice that the four-time NBA champion’s charm seemed to have an impact on “The View” co-host Sarah Haines.

O’Neal came bearing gifts, which co-host Whoopi Goldberg described as “a sweet and Shaq-a-licious treat.”

Jokingly, Haines blurts out, “And he brought candy,” before the NBA legend went on to describe his new “Shaq-a-licious Gummies” partnership with Hershey.

“You will be nibbling on his face,” Haines said, holding up one of Shaq’s candies. “So, if you’ve ever wanted to do that…”

“See what she did there?” “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in.

Haines’ comment noticeably made the big guy blush.

“The View” Host Sara Haines and Shaquille O’Neal flirt awkwardly on live TV. (Photos: The View / YouTube)

“You almost got me in trouble,” he said between the laughter.

Before Haines asked O’Neal about his experience as a game show host, she read a list of the retired basketball star’s previous professional endeavors. “You’ve had so many ventures, NBA legend, rapper, actor, businessman, candy man … or candy model if you want to put it that way.”

“You forgot one,” O’Neal responded to a slightly confused Haines. “Sex symbol.”

“That goes without mentioning … we all know that,” Haines quickly added as the studio audience laughed and cheered.

The innuendos kept coming as Haines mentioned that O’Neal “takes care of it” from top to bottom, referencing their first time meeting while getting pedicures.

Not only did Haines’ fellow co-hosts and “The View’s” studio audience notice the intense flirting, but so did viewers on YouTube.

“Sara wants to climb that Dark Mountain…LOL,” one commenter wrote.

“Sara ready to risk it all,” said another.

Another fan had to remind Sara that she is spoken for.

“Sara, you’re married,” they wrote. “From top to bottom, huh! How you know girrrrrl…?

Haines is married to attorney Max Shifrin, whom she met online before they tied the knot in 2014. The couple has three children.

Shaq has not confirmed a relationship in recent years. He was recently rumored to be dating actress Annie Ilonzeh after being spotted publicly. However, neither party has confirmed the relationship. Prior to Ilonzeh, Shaq dated model Laticia Rolle in 2014, and was involved with reality show star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in 2010.

Shaq and his ex-wife, Shaunie, divorced in 2009. The NBA star has openly discussed the transgressions he committed during his marriage and admitted that he was ultimately responsible for the relationship crumbling.

“I wasn’t protecting her and wasn’t protecting the vows. Sometimes, when you live that double life, you get caught up. So I’m not going to say it was all her… it was all me. She did exactly was she was supposed to do, gave me beautiful kids, took care of the house, took care of the corporate stuff… it was just all me. Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back.” O’Neal said during an interview in 2022.

O’Neal and Shaunie wed in 2002 and went on to have four children within their union, along with one child each from previous relationships. The former couple first considered divorce in 2007 but reconciled shortly afterward. Ultimately, troubles arose again and the pair filed for divorce again in 2009, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in 2011. Shaunie later married Houston-based Pastor Keion Henderson in 2022.