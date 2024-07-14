‘Go Back to Talking About Wanting to Kill Kim’: Candace Owens Unleashes Savage Response to Eminem Calling Her a ‘MAGA Dirtbag In a Skirt’

Candace Owens says she is doing Eminem a favor by helping his new album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grǎce),” have a viral moment. The pro-MAGA and Donald Trump supporter found herself getting unsolicited shoutouts of sorts on the project that was released on July 12.

His first lyrical jab at the conservative takes place on track 7, “Lucifer.” In the song’s second verse, Eminem raps: “And Candace O, I ain’t mad at her, I ain’t gon’ throw the fact b—ch forgot she was Black back at her/ Laugh at her like them crackers she’s backing’ after back is turned in a cute MAGA hat with her brand new White Lives Matter shirt, or say this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt.”

Eminem goes on to rap, “Just opened the biggest can of worms on the whole planet Earth, Call her Grand Wizard, Klandace, or Grand Dragon, or like the national anthem, I won’t stand for the tramp/ But I can’t diss her ‘cause my plans are to get in her pants and I’ll blow my chance if I answer back to her.”

Candace Owens accuses Eminem of hating white people after the rapper blasts her for turning her back on Black people. (Photos: Candace Owens/YouTube, @eminem/Instagram)

Owens addressed the insults on “The Candace Owens Show” podcast. “First thing I wanna say is Eminem is obviously a gay man. Um, it’s very sad that Eminem cleaned out his closet but never came out of his closet,” she said before reading the track’s lyrics.

The former Daily Wire pundit said she was disgusted by the remarks before insisting on again making claims about the rapper’s sexuality. “A lot going on here. I think first and foremost, I just would like to again remind people he is in fact a struggling internally gay man…We should pray for him.”

While chatting with “The TMZ Podcast,” Owens said that, unlike when Dave Chappelle mentioned her in his standup, she did not feel flattered. She said that Eminem is no longer at the peak of his career and is only using her to gain relevancy.

When asked if she felt honored to have Eminem solidify her as a part of pop culture, Owens tells TMZ’s Charlie Cotton, “I felt that way when Dave Chappelle made fun of me because Dave Chappelle is still very much in his prime. So, when Dave Chappelle acknowledged me at all, even though he was saying things that were really gross and disrespectful, I tweeted out, ‘This is the most famous comedian in the world, and he’s acknowledging me.'”

The political pundit added, “Eminem, his career has been in full decline. So, it just feels like I’m a part because he’s desperate for people to talk about him. He’s inserting me into his lyrics, hoping that Black Americans will pass it around and say, ‘Look, he’s making fun of Candace.’ That just feels like the ultimate pander.”

“The TMZ Podcast” then asked Owens about her thoughts about Eminem admitting he has a bit of a crush on her. In “Lucifer,” Eminem says, “But I can’t diss her ’cause my plans are to get in her pants, and I’ll blow my chance if I answer back to her.”

A disgusted Owens replied, “I’m definitely not interested. His daughter is beautiful. She just got married. I think he needs to go ahead and be a grandpa,” before adding, “or go back to talking about wanting to kill Kim. I don’t know, but it’s just not interesting.”

The 15-time Grammy Award-winner doubled back around at name-dropping Candace Owens on track 16, “Bad Ones.”

“This thousand bucks in my hand is just like what Candace did when she turned her back on her own race ’cause I have abandoned it,” said Eminem.

If you don’t evolve, you die. @eminem is a case study. https://t.co/nF4VDiF9h2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 12, 2024

In her scathing remarks, she went as far as to accuse the MC of “cosplaying a race that you aren’t. You’re desperate for Black Americans to pick up your tracks” because he abandoned the audience that embraced him as a “trailer park kid.” She further stated that the “lefty elitist” is not evolving. “He’s grandad, this is Grandad Shady.”

After Owens declared herself the subject of two diss tracks, a Twitter user hit back with, “He did not drop 2 diss tracks about you. He name dropped you twice in 2 different songs but that’s far from a diss track. Both were very light jabs. Stop being so soft…”

Someone else said that Owens was “the poster child for the snowflake era now.” A less racy take on her response read, “This is like asking Seth Macfarlane to grow up because he made fun of you in Family Guy. Slim Shady is a character that uses shock value to offend. You took the bait.”

Yo dawg. My whole reputation is on the line if I don’t hit granddad back with the illest bars. https://t.co/e6OkzNmm0j — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 13, 2024

In subsequent tweets, Owens seemed to relish in the flood of attention, even responding to Andrew Tate’s tweet that read, “Yo my n—ga @RealcandaceO the word on the street YO is that eminem did a DISSTRACK about you yo my G!” She replied, “Yo dawg. My whole reputation is on the line if I don’t hit grandad back with the illest bars.”

Neither Eminem nor his team has engaged with her content, instead choosing to move forward with the pre-panned rollout of a related album promo.