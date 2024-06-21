‘Our Lives Were Shattered’: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Family Begs for Donations to Avoid Eviction, Claims Being Linked to Him Has Them ‘on the Brink of Losing Everything’

Two very close family members of Kyle Rittenhouse are facing eviction and said he refuses to help them despite his fatal shootings in August 2020 being a large catalyst for the many woes they face.

Rittenhouse’s sister, Faith Rittenhouse, posted a GoFundMe campaign asking for $3,000 in financial assistance to help prevent her and her mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, from being evicted from their apartment. She said she made the request with “a heavy heart and a sense of urgency” because she and her mother only had 8 days to vacate the premises and were “on the brink of losing everything.”

“Just under 4 years ago, our lives were shattered when my brother was involved in a tragic shooting incident,” Faith wrote in the campaign description. “The aftermath of this event uprooted our family’s stability and left us grappling with grief, trauma, and the harsh reality of starting over. We know that we are not the only family struggling to rebuild after that fateful night.”

Kyle Rittenhouse and his sister, Faith Rittenhouse (Photos: Fox News / Youtube Screenshot, GoFundMe)

“In the wake of this tragedy, my family, among many other families, has faced countless challenges. We’ve had difficulty obtaining and maintaining employment due to the fact many people still believe my mother drove Kyle or was somehow involved in his decision to go to Kenosha,” her plea continues, referencing the night of August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after which Kyle rose to infamy.

That was the night her brother shot three men at a Black Lives Matter protest, two of whom died from their injuries. Only 17 at the time, Kyle claimed self-defense, saying he’d traveled from Antioch, Illinois, to be a self-appointed protector of local businesses. In November 2021, a jury found him not guilty of all the charges he faces, including two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Now 21, Kyle is a popular speaker in conservative circles and media platforms and is the outreach director at Texas Gun Rights. He also published a book about the shooting and has launched multiple fundraisers for his legal expenses. According to Faith’s request, he has refused to help them and left them to fend for themselves.

“We’ve struggled emotionally, mentally, and financially to piece our lives back together. With my brother’s unwillingness to provide support or contribute to our family, we’ve been left to navigate this journey on our own,” Faith wrote.

The campaign features a photograph of Faith in a hospital bed, a likely way for her to corroborate her claim that she’s been unable to work for four months due to ongoing medical issues.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed mixed views about Faith’s campaign.

“Is anyone…anyone at all…shocked that Kyle wouldn’t help the family he put in the crosshairs of his own mess?” one user asked.

“’My brother was involved in a tragic shooting incident’ doesn’t exactly describe what happened. Her violent bro went out hunting for ‘liberals’ who would not have presented him any danger if he had stayed home that night,” another responded.

Others weren’t so nice and made it clear they didn’t feel sorry for his mother, Wendy at all.

“Kyle is a victim. His mother groomed him to be the monster he is today. Good for him for waking up and realizing she ruined his life,” another wrote.

As of this writing, the campaign had raised $3,735, exceeding the $3,000 goal.