Rolling Stone Accused of ‘Mocking’ Black Music After Sexyy Redd’s ‘SkeeYee’ Named Best Rap Song of 2023

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Redd has been making a lot of noise in the media over her x-rated yet playful song lyrics and music videos. She’s gone viral online several times in the past, including this summer after performing her song “Pound Town” from the crowd at the BET Awards with respected Gospel legend Bobby Jones sitting nearby. But her most recent claim to fame is rapping that song as well as “SkeeYee,” the latter of which was named the best rap song of 2023 by Rolling Stone magazine.

The outlet saluted Sexyy Redd’s “conversational delivery and almost whiny trills make her exciting flow feel casual” on the track, “SkeeYee,” engineered by Grammy-winning producer Tay Keith.

“Tay Keith’s production is nostalgic for the simpler times of T-Mobile Sidekicks and physical mixtapes with its sinister piano loop, spacious bass, and piercing high hats.”

“SkeeYee” was chosen as lead over songs from and featuring Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, Ice SpiQuavo & Takeoff, and more including Cardi B & Offset’s “Jealousy.”

Fans on X were taken aback by the news that the top song was not picked for rap lyricism as opposed to memorable lines.

One person said, “I refuse to believe this is not satire,” while another wrote, “Lets be honest the male rap game been slacking and coming out with some MID. She came with a catchy song over Gunnas “fukumean”.

Other remarks include “Are you kiddin?” “Cancel Rolling Stone rn …” and “The list is fraudulent, probably the most played rap song of the year, doesnt make it the best.”

While most social media users seem to like “SkeeYee,” many called the outlet “trash” amongst other ill names for the song’s placement.

“I don’t even know what the song is about. I like it, I enjoy it but best rap song of 2023?” said one music listener in a video on X.

“I think they should rename the list. This should be most hype songs … most hype hip-hop songs of 2023. The woman applauded the music selection by U.K. rappers Central Cee and Dave, but questioned how other artists, such as Ice Spice, made the list despite having yet to release a full album.

“I wouldn’t say all these songs are in order of lyrical skill but they didn’t even have Travis Scott on there and he released an album.”

Another X user seemed to agree but accused Rolling Stone of making a mockery of Black folks, writing, “Catchy? Yes. Best???? Anybody rapping for accolades is sure to quit after this travesty. I’m convinced they want black folks to tear each other down by mocking us.”

Rolling Stone’s song list of 2023 arrives months after the magazine’s founder, Jann Wenner, was removed for his controversial remarks about black women in an interview. He lost his seat on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board of directors after the Rock ’n’ roll legend stated that Black and women artists do not “articulate” as well as white male artists.

Wenner also said that Black musicians like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Curtis Mayfield were not “masters.”

“SkeeYee” was released this summer in June and carried on throughout the football season over the past few months. Sexyy Redd was invited to attend her first NFL game, where she was greeted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, by Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at the Buffalo Bills versus New York Jets game in September after the Jets played her viral song “SkeeYee” weeks before.

College students seem to love the 25-year-old, noting that the Texas volleyball team and football players from Penn State University, both USC and UCLA were seen dancing to the “SkeeYee” in locker rooms or stretching in full pads as the song plays over the stadium speakers.

Sexyy Redd recently finished her Hood Hottest Princess tour. The mother of one is also expecting her second child.