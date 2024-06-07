‘Busta Got Spray on Hair Now?’: Fans Clown Busta Rhymes Over His Hairline Weeks After His Shocking Weight Loss Went Viral

Rapper Busta Rhymes is showing love to his Jamaican roots in a new video. But fans could not concentrate on the food or his language because they were so distracted by his hairline.

Speaking in his native patois, the “Break Ya Neck” artist shows off a table of dishes prepared by chef Remone Williams. Each chafing dish had comfort meals like rasta pasta, rice and peas, red snapper, curry and stewed chicken, fried and sweet tai chili chicken, and fruit. He showed off the homemade fruit punch on the side to wash the West Indian grub down.

Rapper Busta Rhymes makes fans do a double take after showing off his new look. (Photo: @bustarhymes/Instagram)

But that’s not what got people running to the comments of the chef’s Instagram page. Many couldn’t wait to read or talk about how Busta’s hair doesn’t look the way that so many people had remembered it looking.

One person said she wanted “to see what was being said about this bad black chalk outline” around his hairline.

Some people blamed the ultra-black and shiny look on his barber.

“That Barber is doing some Sinister work in these streets,” one person wrote. Another asked, “Did he paint his scalp?”

“Who put permanent marker pon busta head,” a fan joked.

Two more comments read, “Tell that barber count his days. Done gave unk a tubi cut,” and “Busta got spray on hair now?”

It seems that people are just picking on the Leader of the New School emcee at this point. Just months ago, he opened up about losing the 100 pounds he gained while grieving the loss of manager Chris Lighty in 2012 and his father Trevor Smith Sr.

“That had to do with me never properly dealing with the loss of my father. My dad died in 2014 and I drowned myself in work,” Busta said in an interview with Men’s Health Magazine last August. “I just kept drinking, smoking, eating bad — the whole nasty — and recording a bunch of songs just to escape the pain.”

The weight loss was swift and drastic, with many spreading rumors the Grammy-nominated rapper dropped from his peak of 340 pounds to his current weight by using a drug like Ozempic. While the New Yorker has not publicly denied using any drugs to help him lose weight, he has shared that he’s been working out.

Whether people are focused on Busta’s hair or his size, no one can deny that as an artist (with a distinctive sound and look), he stands apart from the rest.

This is the reason why Pharrell Williams tapped him to be a part of a new movie about his life called “Piece By Piece.”

The “Happy” rapper/producer/businessman has tapped Busta, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar to use their images and likenesses as Legos to tell the story of how he became one of the biggest players in entertainment.

Interestingly enough, the character in the Lego movie, which debuts Oct. 11, has the same hairline that people are teasing Busta for now.