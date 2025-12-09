‘Don’t Play Stupid’: Busta Rhymes Loses It on Young Streamer After Prank Goes Wrong, Demands Crew to Cut the Cameras

Busta Rhymes was in Miami to attend Art Basel, but it wasn’t the art show that got the rapper’s attention.

The rapper stopped to talk with a TikTok star outside of the event as a courtesy, but a joke quickly backfired for the content creator, and he got cussed out by the “Break Ya neck” artist as a result.

‘I Will Put Every One of Y’all Out’: Rapper Busta Rhymes Curses Out Essence Music Fest Crowd During Performance

A Dec. 7 clip shared by TMZ features the TikToker “confusing” Busta Rhymes with comedian Tracy Morgan as a joke, but it did not go over well.

Busta did not mince words while letting his feelings on the matter be known. His demeanor on the video changed with the quickness after the TikTok star said, “Get the video. It’s Tracy Morgan!”

“Wait, wait, wait, wait. What did you just say? You don’t play with a grown man, little boy,” exclaimed the stunned rapper. “Put the camera down,” Busta said to the person recording. As someone off camera tried to interject, the “Calm Down” artist said, “I ain’t talking to you, homie.”

Busta went on to talk to the content creator about the Tracy Morgan joke.

Separated at birth? One TikTok influencer claims Busta Ryhmes (left) resembles Tracy Morgan (right). (Photos: @bustarhymes/Instagram, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

“I’m asking you a question…. I don’t understand. I don’t know what that means,” he said, clearly upset about the prank-gone-so-wrong. “You were tryin’ to be funny. … That’s how people get f–ked up. … Don’t play stupid!”

People in the background can also be heard saying how “disrespectful” the prank was, and many fans agreed after the moment went viral. “WOW! Well, I hope this kid learned his lesson. Busta is a legend and shouldn’t be disrespected, ever,” wrote one fan. “Bout time someone puts all these irrelevant influencers in their place. Busta don’t [mess] around,” agreed another.

#Exclusive 😳 Busta Rhymes curses out a content creator who labeled him "Tracy Morgan." https://t.co/nmfD9RVYBL pic.twitter.com/azWMEDZyqw — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2025

Other fans agreed with the TikToker and think the artist does resemble the “Saturday Night Live” alum. “He do look like Tracy Morgan,” exclaimed one fan with several laughing-crying emojis as another replied, “I mean they kinda d-… nevermind.”

“I can’t unsee Tracy Morgan now,” added another.

Other fans thought the recording artist overreacted to the ill-fated prank.

“Busta you a legend but drop the tough guy persona,” noted one fan, who had an idea of what happened to the TikToker following the scolding. “You always too easily offended, kid prob cried in the car when he left… it’s not that serious.”

The rapper — whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr. — has overreacted before in public. During the 2024 Essence Music Festival, a video of Smith went viral after he snapped at the audience for recording the performance with their cellphones rather than being in the moment.

“A-yo, f—k them camera phones, too. Let’s get back to interacting like humans,” he shouted. “Put them weird-ass devices down. I ain’t from that era. Them s–ts don’t control the soul. F–k your phone…. I will point every one of y’all out until y’all a—s is up.”

Rapper Busta Ryhmes was mad that the New Orleans audience was Not feeling him or his music at the Essence event.



He started cursing the audience out. Smh…. Essence has been corny over the last 10 years. The company has no soul and flavor, uninteresting. pic.twitter.com/rfc8CsDPax — Cornbread Mafioso 🖕🏾 (@Soulful1865) July 6, 2024

He went on to demand that all age groups, “get the f–k up! Now!”

Smith was a bit more reserved with the young TikTok star, but we’re sure it’s an encounter he won’t soon forget!