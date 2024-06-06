‘Anyone Caught with a Cellphone…Will Be Ejected’: Dave Chappelle Has Had Enough, Enforces Strict No-Phone Policy Following Controversy Over Leaked Content

Despite being one of the most legendary comedians of all time, Dave Chappelle takes his stand-up performances seriously.

So seriously, in fact, that the former Def Comedy Jam star now enforces a strict “no phones allowed” policy at all his live shows.

On December 28, 2023, the 50-year-old comedian walked off the stage during the second night of a five-night stand-up series at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, after noticing someone in the audience recording. Fans were livid, as some paid as much as $100 for a chance to see the “Dave Chappelle Show” star.

Dave Chappelle enforced his strict no phone policy during his comedy special in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

This policy is not just limited to the United States; it extends internationally as well.

During a recent two-hour show in Nairobi, Kenya, Chappelle’s commitment to his craft meant audience members were prohibited from bringing smartphones into the venue on Wednesday, May 29.

According to the Nairobi News, fans who paid approximately $54 for seats at the Louis Leakey Auditorium were informed ahead of the sold-out event to leave their phones in their cars. “Anyone caught with a cell phone in the venue will be immediately ejected,” according to an organizer at Punchline Comedy Club.

This measure was implemented to prevent unauthorized recordings and distribution of the show, as well as to discourage live social media commentary.

Like many other artists, the Washington, D.C., native has gone to great lengths to protect his work from being pirated. However, there is another reason, it strips some power from Chappelle as a performer.

“There’s a lot of reasons. One, it became a thing where I’d walk on stage, I’d see a sea of cellphones. So, I knew that anything I was saying in the room, I was saying to everybody; which is not an empowering feeling as a comedian,” Chappelle explained during a 2017 interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

He added, “The other thing is, comedians need an element of surprise. So, if someone sees a joke that I’m doing, then I’ve got to do whole new jokes that I couldn’t write fast enough.”

While some fans were shocked at the “no phone rule,” the greater surprise was that there was a show at all.

Chappelle announced the event and within two hours all 300 seats that went on sale were sold out. He slipped into the area of the show and opted to not stay in a fancy location but at Angama Mara Lodge in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve outside of the city.

Kenyan creator Ribia Entertainment was one local artist lucky enough to co-headline.

“It was amazing when he came on stage. He noticed me, and during his performance, he asked me what I was drinking. I told him water. So I decided to offer him a Whitecap. I bought him one, and he loved it,” Ribia told Nairobi News.

According to the performer, Chappelle talked about “everything — President Biden, Trump, LGBTQ issues, and his experience at P. Diddy’s house,” adding, “This guy, Dave, is hilarious.”

Musicians Eric Lu Savali and Ciru Mwangi also performed, according to Citizen.Digital.com

Others took to social media and lauded his greatness.

“When Dave Chappelle is in the neighborhood and does a semi-improvised, last minute show in an auditorium that fits ~500 people, you don’t ask any questions,” one person tweeted.

So here are some of the reactions from fans who attended Dave Chappelle's Nairobi show. Savara Mudigi was one of them. pic.twitter.com/5qVWMomALd — Nairobi Buzz (@Naibuzz254) May 30, 2024

“Me in the ceiling at Museum when I hear ‘Nairobi, put your hand together for Dave Chappelle!!!’” another person tweeted, as a joke about not being able to get in.

Me in the ceiling at Museum when I hear “Nairobi, put your hand together for Dave Chappelle!!!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/1abI7mfSAL — Mwang! (@Mwass_) May 29, 2024

Though he zipped in and out of Nairobi, he promised that he would return in November.

After leaving Kenya, Chappelle took his act on the road. His next stop was Rwanda, where he is said to have performed also in that Central African country and met its president.

Dave Chappelle, after sneaking into Nairobi for a low-key performance, headed to Rwanda, where he performed in a highly publicised show and today met President Kagame. pic.twitter.com/52ClPCDQ2C — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) May 31, 2024

Days before the Kenyan and Rwandan shows, he shared his political views with audience members, making comments about the Israeli/Hamas/Palestinian conflict.

During his set, he said the conflict was “a direct result of anti-Semitism in the West.”

“If you are in America, the best thing you can do is to make American Jews feel safe, feel loved, and supported so they can know they don’t have to support a country that is committing genocide just to feel safe,” he said at Abu Dhabi Comedy Week at Etihad Arena on May 23.

Whether talking about politics or social issues, fans are sure to line up to hear the comedian— whether they can record it or not.