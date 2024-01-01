Fans Outraged After Dave Chappelle Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Off Stage After Man Violates His Strict Policy During Comedy Show

Dave Chappelle is another celebrity standing on business when it comes to his art. Recently, the “Def Comedy Jam” alum walked off stage in front of an audience of approximately 7,000 paying customers after one person pulled out a phone during his set.

The 50-year-old Washington, D.C. native has been heralded as one of the greatest Black comedians of his generation and has a strict no cellphone recording policy at his shows. He is also very serious about the rule’s enforcement.

Dave Chappelle performs onstage during the Dave Chappelle theatre dedication ceremony at Duke Ellington School of the Arts on June 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Chappelle was booked to perform at the Seminal Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Broward, Florida, between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. During the second night of a five-night stand-up experience that cost attendees over $100 a ticket, he looked into the crowd and saw a fan recording the show.

Furious about the blatant disregard for his mandate, the “Half Baked” actor pointed the man out to security, berated the crowd, and then exited the stage. He reportedly shook his head as he left the stage, according to the Miami Herald.

As of now, there are no recordings of the incident. However, many people on social media were upset that he didn’t finish the performance.

“Few things make you more misanthropic than going to a theater. I saw Dave Chappelle at the Hard Rock tonight, and he (rightfully so) dropped the mic and stormed off the stage. My favorite comedian ever, my first time seeing him, I was so excited, and some p—s had to self-insert,” one person wrote on the X platform.

Another fan blamed the comedian, saying he should have considered the other fans in attendance abiding by his rules.

“That was weak,” the comment read. “He needs to be a professional. We all paid lots of money to see him act like a 7-year-old. So soft.”

Many performers have a recording policy, and oftentimes, venues support them. The Hard Rock is one performance venue that supports entertainers in enforcing the no-cellphone mandate. In the FAQ section of its website, select events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request.”

No recording devices, such as cellphones, smartwatches, cameras, tablets, laptops, and FitBits, are allowed. Thus, guests are asked to secure all mobile devices in Yondr neoprene pouches, which will be unlocked upon exit.

Days later, as the star of “Chappelle’s Show” finished up the five-night commitment, one fan took to X to say that this time, during the show, he and his guests stormed out.

“Sat. nite Dave Chapelle Walked on stage drunk. When we realized it wasn’t an act, we walked out. We were cheated,” the person posted.

In addition to the uproar about the show series, Chapelle is ending the year in more controversy. He just released a new stand-up special titled “The Dreamer” on Netflix and is experiencing backlash because of the subject matter.

Like many of his other specials, many complain that his comedy bullies marginalized populations. However, Chappelle swears he has stopped targeting the LGBTQIA community.

“If you guys came here to this show tonight thinking I’m gonna make fun of those people again, I’m not f—king with those people anymore,” he says. “It wasn’t worth the trouble. I ain’t saying s—t about trans people. Maybe three or four times, but that is it.”

Now, he appears to be poking fun at another demographic.

“Tonight, I’m doing all handicapped jokes,” he said. “They’re not as organized as the gays, and I love punching down.”