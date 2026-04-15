‘Direct and On Point’: Dave Chappelle Pushes Back After Saudi Show Backlash — Says Critics Only Call It ‘Dirty Money’ When a Black Man Profits

Cancel culture couldn’t sideline Dave Chappelle, and the intersection of race and double standards in comedy won’t stop him from making money.

The razor-sharp comedian is celebrated as much as he is criticized for weaving jokes and politically charged commentary into his shows. His anecdotes leave some audience members cringing, while others applaud him for making light of taboo topics. He sees the reactions and feels the heat from witty remarks that fall flat.

Dave Chappelle stands by his truthful jokes while pushing back against critics still harping over his Saudi Show. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center)

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He addressed the pushback he has faced for accepting lucrative paydays by accommodating crowds in the Middle East, a region known for its strict restrictions on self-expression, during the April 15 episode of NPR’s “Newsmakers” podcast.

He told host Michel Martin, “I’m not the biggest comedian, but my voice is sought after,” while explaining how Saudi Arabia’s comedy scene has overcome its “underground shows” where “jokes were like contraband” in the last 15 to 20 years.

Reflecting on his debut show in the region, he said, “Right before I went on stage, they gave me a list of all the things I wasn’t supposed to address … So I took the list on stage, and that was the show. I just did the list. ‘Don’t talk about the royal family. That’s y’all?’ and I just made fun of them. Man, they were screaming.”

Chappelle headlined the first-ever Riyadh Comedy Festival in 2025, where he mulled over freedom of speech. Other acts billed for the event included Bill Burr and Louie C.K.; each of them faced fallout for their participation.

The “Sticks & Stones” comic told Martin that he was previously invited to perform but declined the offer due to the political climate, even citing the 2018 killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

“Since that time, the United States government does business with the Saudis. Netflix does business with the Saudis. Everyone. The Saudis financed tons of movies… and none of these things were an issue until I went there,” said the “The Closer” star.

He downplays demands for him to be a moral representative that non-Black performers face. “As soon as a Black man can make money off the plantation, they’re trying to tell you that the money is dirty,” said Chappelle. “Well, ok, I’ll go home and spend the money with actual slave owners on it. Where is this clean money you’re talking of?”

He stated that “time and circumstance” made the difference. “When I was standing in front of them, I felt like I did the right thing.” A fan supporting Chappelle’s perspective commented that his set was “such a powerful message they had to silence it. SMH.”

Another said, “Idc what anyone says. Dave Chappell is direct and on point and he doesn’t bite his tongue.”

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has been participating in U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East while seeking billions of dollars for his private equity firm from sovereign wealth funds controlled by the same governments involved in those negotiations.… pic.twitter.com/QDNYIGt1hZ — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) April 7, 2026

The Donald Trump administration also appeared in the discourse when someone chirped, “How many deals have Jared Kushner accomplished with the Saudi’s and now we are talking Billions.”

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, secured $2 billion from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund for his private equity firm startup, Affinity Partners, in 2021. Kushner continues to act as a roving diplomatic negotiator and unofficial adviser to the president during Trump’s current term.

Chappelle fired back at the scrutiny over his 2025 Netflix special “The Unstoppable,” saying, “I don’t feel guilty at all. … These motherf–kers act like because I did a comedy festival in Saudi Arabia, I somehow betrayed my principles.” He also reiterated a previous declaration about his experience: “It’s easier to talk in Saudi Arabia for me than it is in America.”