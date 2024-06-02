‘I Found One!’: Indiana Man Opens Fire In Kroger Store, Aiming at Black Woman He Called the N-word Because ‘He Always Wanted to Kill Somebody’

A man is currently behind bars facing charges after he recorded a disturbing video of himself loading and showing off a handgun in a grocery store bathroom before walking through the store to find victims to shoot.

Richard Kevin Klaff Jr. was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness in connection to that video and a shooting incident at a Kroger in Fort Wayne, Indiana, last Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 20-year-old Klaff posted a Facebook Live from the store’s bathroom, showing himself loading a black and gold handgun. Viewers could see Klaff extract the magazine and pull the slide back multiple times to clear the barrel before reloading the gun.

Richard Kevin Klaff Jr. went live on Facebook as he opened fire in an Indiana Kroger Store. (Photos: YouTube screenshots/WTHR)

Then, he leaves the bathroom, walks downstairs to the main shopping area full of customers, and starts pacing through the store looking for potential victims.

“I’m going out with a bang, n*****,” he said on the livestream.

Once he approached the store bakery, he said, “I see one,” then opened fire at a Black female customer and two employees. He ran off while shouting “bitch n*****,” the video shows, then fled to the back of a nearby bank and hid in a dumpster, where officers eventually found him.

Authorities report they found his gun, cellphone, and wallet in another dumpster behind a neighboring Dollar General store.

Klaff fired six shots, but no one was hit.

Police say that in a recorded interview with detectives, Klaff asked if anyone died and told police the gun had 11 bullets, which is “probably why” he planned to shoot 11 people.

He said he didn’t want to shoot any elderly people and chose to shoot at the people by the bakery because they were standing in a position with no cover, according to police.

Klaff also admitted that he “always wanted to kill somebody.”

“That’s all I wanted to do. I was supposed to go to the military, I couldn’t wait on that obviously,” Klaff reportedly said in the interview.

He’s being held at a local jail without bond.

A Kroger spokesperson said the store is cooperating with police and has offered counseling services for its employees.