‘Get Your Fat A— Off My Show’: Kevin Hart Kicks Knicks’ Julius Randle Off His Show for Disrespecting Philly, Here’s What Happened

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is a Philadelphia native and an avid fan of the city’s sports teams. ESPN tapped Hart for the network’s alternate broadcast during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Knicks star Julius Randle joined Hart on the alternative ESPN broadcast ” Unplugged” on May 27, during the Eastern Conference finals. There, he quickly realized that it is not always sunny in Philadelphia.

Hart began the segment by giving the Knicks flowers for beating the Sixers this season. Randle, who has been sitting out due to a shoulder injury, discussed the future of the New York Knicks and his predictions for the NBA Finals.

Philadelphia native and 76ers fan Kevin Hart (left) didn’t take very long to unload a barrage of humorous jabs at New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (right) when the two appeared together on the “Unplugged” alternative NBA game broadcast this week. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, @juliusrandle30 / Instagram )

Things were going well between Randle and the four-time Celebrity All-Star player until 11 minutes into the conversation when one of Kevin’s Plastic Cup Boyz co-hosts took the conversation left.

“Julius, I got a serious question,” said co-host Harry Ratchford. “I don’t like the Philadelphia 76ers at all. I don’t really like the city of Philadelphia. Do you go for Philly cheese steak or a chopped cheese? Which one do you like the best?”

In the hot seat, Randle chuckled a bit before answering the question.

“Chopped cheese,” he answered after pausing a moment. “Y’all trying to get me in trouble?”

Hart took offense at the betrayal of his guest and did what any broken-hearted host would do — asked his guest to leave.

Before Randle could plead his case, Hart showed him the door.

“You know what, Julius? At this point, I’m gonna ask you to get your fat a— off our show,” said Hart. “That’s what I want. You go get your chopped cheese.”

Of course, it was all in jest, and Hart, as well as Randle and the Plastic Cup Boyz, all shared a laugh.

Randle then sat through a roast session, with the award-winning funnyman declaring the Philadelphia 76ers would bounce back next season.

“Understand that this year, you may have won the beginning phase, but trust me when I tell you we will win the war. We’ll be back, Julius, we will be back!” Hart said.

The Knicks defeated the Sixers in the first round of the playoffs. But Randle was quick to remind Hart that he was not on the basketball court during the Knicks’ matchup with the 76ers, saying, “I didn’t send you home!” Randle then suggested Hart direct his vitriol toward his teammates.

“Blame Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson,” Randle said.

Hart did take a moment to wish Randle a speedy and successful recovery from his shoulder injury. Randle has been sidelined since January after dislocating his right shoulder. On April 4, the Knicks announced that the three-time NBA All-Star would undergo season-ending surgery.

“I have to be a fair fan and a fair friend: the Knicks played great basketball,” Hart said. “You guys are in great hands, the future is bright. I’m looking forward to you coming back, and I like the fact that you’re going to come back healthy. I’m hoping that the whole rehab is exactly what you want it to be. I can’t wait for you guys to be back, to be healthy and a unit, because we are going to be where we are supposed to be.”

While the Knicks were once one of the most heralded teams in the NBA, fans have waited multiple decades to see the franchise make another championship run. It has been nearly a quarter century since the Knicks made an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the fans will have to wait at least one more year to see that drought come to an end. The 76ers have not won an NBA championship since 1983, and while the team has experienced some success in the regular season in recent years, they have routinely come up short in the postseason.

Hart created several viral memes from the dais during Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” on May 5. But it seems the comedian had a few more jabs to pull out of his pocket, and Randle was the perfect person to take the brunt of the jokes.