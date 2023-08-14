‘Baby Girl Never Fails with the Side Eye’: Gabrielle Union Says She’s ‘Been Through It All’ with Dwyane Wade After His HOF Induction as Daughter Kaavia James Steals the Shine

Gabrielle Union’s celebratory post about the recent milestone of her husband, Dwyane Wade, went left after fans zoomed in on their daughter’s “shady” facial expression.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the NBA legend was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Wade officially hung up his basketball jersey in 2019, and finished off his legacy playing for the Miami Heat. The Heat decided to retire his #3 jersey in 2020.

Union recently shared a carousel of images on her Instagram account that gave fans an inside look into their time in Massachusetts. In the first photo, Union and Wade can be seen posing on a red carpet with their 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, and their 16-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade.

While Kaav is both Union and Wade’s child, Zaya comes from Wade’s former relationship with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. The divorced couple also share a 21-year-old son together, Zaire Wade. He also has a 9-year-old son, Xavier, from a previous relationship.

The rest of Union’s photo dump included videos from Wade’s Hall of Fame after-party, more professionally snapped flicks, a video of the 41-year-old thanking his wife for accompanying him on this journey of life and a close-up selfie of Union.

Gabrielle Union’s post for Dwyane Wade goes left after fans focus on Kaavia James’ ‘shady’ side-eye. (Pictured: @gabunion/Instagram)

“By his side through it all,” Union’s caption read.

Despite the heartwarming images, several fans only took heed of Union’s fourth slide. In the picture, Kaav could be seen seemingly side-eyeing an unidentified male figure who held her mom’s hand.

Fans not only expressed amusement at the toddler’s reaction but also suggested that she will always live up to her public nickname “the shady baby.”

“Kaav looking like, who the h–l is that touching my moms hand lol boo, you better back up lol real fast.”

“Shady baby looking like why you touching my momma.”

“Kaav is a whole mood, and I love every minute of it!!!!!!!!!!!”

“Baby girl never fails with the side eye.”

“Kaav is the OG shady baby and nothing has changed lol her little side eye in slide 4 sitting pretty.”

We couldn’t wait for Kaavia aka Shady Baby to start talking and she ain disappointed us yet https://t.co/5HqTgPyGXA — Ms. Clio (@selectaelecta) April 1, 2021

Earlier this month, the Wades spoke to Parents magazine, where they revealed teaching Kaavia about self-love through hip-hop music and words of affirmation.

“We are pushing positivity inside our kids every day because outside of these doors, they’re gonna get beat down and beat up. It’s our job to lift them,” Wade expressed.

While noting that her young daughter enjoys listening to her fair share of hip-hop songs, Union added that she also plays “The Little Mermaid” soundtrack for her child along with “Walking on Sunshine” by the rock band Katrina and the Waves.