LeSean McCoy Violates ‘Bro Code’, Snitches on Dikembe Mutombo By Suggesting NBA Icon Once Cheated On His Wife

LeSean McCoy seemed to let some private details about NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo’s marriage slip out. During the May 16 edition of Mcoy’s “The 25 10 Show” which he co-host with his former teammate Desean Jackson, he recalled a time when he met an Instagram model in Atlanta.

During the exchange with the unnamed model in 2016, McCoy said the woman claimed she was engaged in a sexual relationship with Mutombo. She also stated that the basketball star sponsored an extravagant shopping spree abroad.

“She told me he not that type of dude, you know, ‘He take good care of me. … He don’t take me shopping, he takes me to France.’ I was like who is the dude? Guess what she said his name was? Dikembe Mutombo,” McCoy said. “I was like you’re taking him over me? But I get it, yeah, he’s taking you shopping from PJ to France, I said babe, keep him.”

Y'all don't have a bro code anymore?

Mutombo is Basketball Hall of Famer and played in the NBA for 19 seasons. He was with the Atlanta Hawks from 1996-2001. He met his wife Rose in 1995. The couple lives in Atlanta and share three children.

McCoy did not say if the mystery woman offered any other details to back up her claim, but fans took to social media over him bringing up the situation on the podcast.

“Dry snitching on Dikembe Mutumbo is absolutely insane,” a person wrote on X.

“He been married since the ’90s, you can’t just be talking like that,” another person commented.

“What happened to self-esteem? You have to be down bad to offer to take a woman you don’t know shopping, let alone a woman with a boyfriend who pretends not to know you,” a social media user said.

In 2022, Mutombo’s family announced that he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

McCoy dealt with his own relationship issues in 2018 when his ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon told police she suspected he orchestrated a robbery and assault at his suburban Atlanta home.

“The LeSean McCoy that I know behind closed doors is different than the LeSean McCoy in front of the cameras,” Cordon said during a September 2018 press conference. “This attack was about the jewelry that LeSean expressed he wanted back from me weeks before the attack.”

An unidentified assailant allegedly broke into the home owned by McCoy on July 10, 2018. The suspect allegedly pulled out a weapon and demanded specific jewelry pieces. The jewelry had an estimated value of $133,000, according to a complaint Cordon filed in the State Court of Fulton County in August 2018 against McCoy.