‘A Real Houston Superhero!’: Rapper Trae tha Truth Supports Texas Residents Following Disastrous Storm that Left Many Without Power for a Week

It has been almost two weeks since a massive storm hit Houston, Texas, and its surrounding areas, leaving about 98 percent of its residents and businesses without power. Many of those most severely impacted were poor Black and brown people, who say that no one has come to help them.

That is except for one of their own, rapper and philanthropist Trae tha Truth.

Rapper and philanthropist Trae the Truth steps up to help the city of Houston following tragic rainstorm. (Photo: @traebn/Instagram; @thereliefgang/Instagram)

Images that started pouring in on May 16 show houses and cars peeking under ripped up trees that fell on them during the derecho, the name for the widespread, long-lived windstorm that’s associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

Pregnant mothers, senior citizens, children and so many more dodged shattered glass flying through the whipping rain that came with hurricane force winds that powered across a 5- to 8-mile path and reached up to 100 mph, according to The Associated Press.

And while the local, state, and federal government were trying to figure out how to move funds around and pass emergency relief legislation, the “Inkredible” recording artist took action.

The day of the storm he took to Instagram to show his 2.2 million followers (that include celebrities from all over the world with resources) just how devastating the storm was to native Houstonians.

He captioned the silent video, “Time 2 get Active….. Downtown Just Got Hit wit 80mph winds and Rain.” Then without hesitation, he gathered his team, aka The Relief Gang, put on his emergency gear and gloves, grabbed his chainsaws, looking to save the day.

In a separate video, he told the people in need to tag or DM him and he will try to help out.

The day after the storm Trae posted a meme that said, “We been out Till 2 am Assisting People Last Night … TODAY If Yo House Or Area Is Damaged Wit Trees And Debris and you need Assistance Dm Yo Number and Addresses to @reliefgang and We Will Be Pulling Up to Help,” adding in the caption, “Dm If You or Areas Around Are Stuck Under Trees And Debris… We Out Assisting Again Today DM # and Address.”

Trae tha Truth puts out call for people in need on his Instagram (Photo: @traeabn/Instagram)

From Cypress to Pasedena, Trae’s team was taking action. But it wasn’t just Trae’s team, he actually showed up and helped with the heavy lifting and clearing out. His signature bald head and beard could be seen in countless videos simply helping — bearing the costs and listening to the countless stories of those who have felt left out and abandoned by elected officials … including their president.

Trae also shifted his energy to providing food for those in need, soliciting support from restaurants that would allow him to buy their food to deliver to elders, children and families. Without electricity, one mother said that she had to sacrifice eating to feed her little ones — despite her being pregnant herself.

“Nobody’s been over here. We ain’t had no power since the 16th. Everything in the refrigerator has gone bad. I have been making sacrifices to feed my kids before I feed myself knowing I already expecting,” the mother posted.

Video footage shows Trae handing out food to adults and kids and delivering pizzas to a nursery home hosting elderly people that had been without food and water for a day or two.

One man said, “He’s always helping out the community whenever there’s a disaster or anything. He’s the first one here.”

Some people criticized the artist and community leader for posting the good works on his social media, but he states he does so to inform the public of what’s really going on in the city.

“For those on tha outside and Those with They Opinions From They Home And Couch Comfortable… This is the Harsh Reality Of what Goes Unseen, This Is Why We Show whats really goin on To Get people in areas thats looked over even more help , if not People will act like it isnt a big deal or serious issue… I Salute every one and Every Team thats Out Tryin to do They Part… We Are One @reliefgang,” he wrote.

Others chimed in on social media celebrating how their favorite superhero doesn’t wear tights and is not from Marvel or DC Comics — He is from Houston.

“A real Houston superhero!!” one person wrote. Another comment read, “Bro You Really The Savior Of The People. Love all day.”

“Trea you and your team always doing for the people and causes and going to continue to pray for you all and the work that y’all do, God Is Good,” a third comment read.

The “Here I Go” rapper has consistently demonstrated his commitment to community service. In 2021, Trae received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden, a testament to his impactful efforts.

Trae is often on the front lines during critical moments such as Hurricane Harvey and Winter Storm Uri. His dedication continued in 2022 when he assisted those affected by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s coast, spending five days as part of a rescue and recovery team and reportedly aiding over 300 people, according to KHOU.

In 2020, Trae was actively involved in the Black Lives Matter protests and provided support to victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

His altruism extends to personal gestures as well. In November 2023, he and BEL Furniture fully furnished a home for a single mother and her three daughters who had previously been sleeping and sitting on the floor.

This collaboration with BEL Furniture isn’t a one-off; earlier that year they helped an elderly woman in Alabama, 82-year-old Martha Menefield, who had been arrested over a $77 unpaid trash bill.

Trae’s philanthropy also focuses on supporting children with special needs.

When an 11-year-old boy with special needs was jumped and the school staff did nothing, Trae took the matter to heart. As a father of a child with special needs himself, he connected with the boy’s grandmother, learning that the incident had deeply affected the boy emotionally.

Trae helped cheer him up by taking the boy on a shopping spree and for ice cream at his Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop in Katy, Texas, a business that empowers individuals with special needs by employing them.

Really a true hometown hero.