‘Plan on Blessing Her Even More’: Trae Tha Truth Renovates Home of Elderly Alabama Woman Arrested for $77 Trash Bill

Last November, an elderly woman from Alabama was arrested over a $77 unpaid trash bill. Many recall the viral video of 82-year-old Martha Menefield being taken into police custody, which drew criticism from many.

And ever since the grandmother’s return home, she’s been repeatedly blessed by Trae Da Truth.

Trae Tha Truth and Martha Menefield (Photo: @traeabn/Instagram)

The Houston hero has shown up and out for Menefield by helping her raise over $36,000 in donations. Earlier this week, the rapper and philanthropist began informing his Instagram followers of Menefield’s need for various home improvements after her home recently flooded when it rained. He requested contractors and builders looking to repair and rebuild homes in Atlanta and close to Valley, Alabama.

“We can make sure she be blessed for the things she deserves,” said Trae in an Instagram video on March 22.

Days later, he returned with another video showing the renovations and furniture upgrades that were made to Menefield’s home. He showed up with a bouquet of colorful flowers, just like when he first came to visit her.

Made A Quick Flight and Pulled Up On Mrs Martha Menefield…. She wont go thru what she went through again… 🙏🏿💙💪🏿 Her Energy Keep U In Good Spirits….. @ Valley, Alabama https://t.co/X1FU1MeYep — TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) December 28, 2022

“Last time i came to Alabama To Visit Mrs Martha , She was tellin me how Life was hard but she was grateful, i asked her what type of things did she want or wished for, she told me she really wanted a Recliner,” he began in his caption.

“Today We Furnished Her Whole House and Plan on Blessing Her Even More… We Luv N Appreciate You Mrs Martha… You Are Not Alone… Its Alot of us That Love Ya!! Anotha Day Anotha Blessing.”

The short clip also featured Mrs. Menefield expressing her adoration for all that Trae has done to help her.

“All I know is the Lord sent him. He sent him here to help me because things was going on that I didn’t understand,” she said.

According to TMZ, Trae partnered with BEL furniture to purchase $15,000 worth of items, including a couch with multiple recliners as requested, a queen bed, and a dresser. Other areas of Menefield’s home were also fully renovated, including her living room, dining room and bedroom.

The “Here I Go” artist told the outlet he is currently looking for contractors to fix the foundation in her home and solve the issue with her heat and AC. He also plans to help find a vehicle for transportation.

And in the midst of helping Menefield, the Angel By Nature founder has also made time to help victims who were affected by the devastating tornado that ripped through Mississippi and surrounding areas. He shared footage of the damage to local homes and put together a team to gather debris and cut up big trees.