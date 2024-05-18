‘The Moment He Died, the Wealth Was… Gone’: Richard Pryor’s Former Bodyguard Warns Kevin Hart of Hollywood’s Crooked Plan for His Money After His Death

A former assistant and bodyguard for comedy greats Richard Pryor and Flip Wilson is warning Kevin Hart and other celebrities about Hollywood’s plans for their money upon their deaths.

During a 2019 episode of “Comedy Hype” that resurfaced on social media recently, Rashon Khan warned celebrities that Hollywood executives are waiting for them to get “sick and dead” so they can steal their wealth. Khan reportedly worked as an assistant and a bodyguard for the legendary comedians, and he is warning stars not to leave the “enemy in charge of your will.”

Wilson was the first Black entertainer to host a successful weekly variety show on network television with “The Flip Wilson Show.” He died at 64 from liver cancer in 1998. Pryor was 65 when he passed away in 2005 from a heart attack following a battle with multiple sclerosis, and Khan said that Hollywood has a plan for Black celebrities to have a downfall before they die.

Richard Pryor’s (R) Former celebrity bodyguard warns celebrities like Kevin Hart (L) that Hollywood will come for their money when they die. (Photo: @kevinhart4real / Instagram / Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Image)

“Every artist that reach the peak, at the end didn’t have s—t,” he said. “That’s a plan.”

“I like Kevin Hart,” he added. “I see his excitement, his enthusiasm about, ‘Oh s—t, look at me! Look what I’m doing.’ But it’s the plan they have for your ass, bro. That’s what you gotta get ready for,” he warned.

Khan went on to say that Wilson’s money and even his clothes were stolen following his death.

“I seen how he was f—ked over at the end, and his children — in terms of the moment he died,” he continued. “Literally, the wealth was taken and gone. It’s gone. It’s not even a week and everything that may have taken whatever amount of time to get there, it was gone within one week. You can’t come in the house, none of this s—t that was in the house, his personal belongings, they — and when I say ‘they’ I mean white people — literally took everything. They took Flip’s children’s clothes. They took everything.”

Flip Wilson and Richard Pryor on “The Flip Wilson Show” in 1973. pic.twitter.com/Je1WJo6cu0 — Aurora (@CitizenScreen) November 26, 2022

“And that’s what I would share with the Kevin Harts, and all them,” added Khan. “Because you think while you’re young, you making this money you got it. They not waiting while you’re young. They wait for you to get sick and dead.”

Khan went on to say that celebrities often make the mistake of letting the “enemy” be in charge of their wills.

“We are under the understanding of ‘this is in the will’ but you put your enemy in charge of the will,” said Khan. “That’s who do the paperwork, your kids don’t know. In your mind, they’ll get this at the end. But they don’t know. Why not let ’em know now, so that you can continue to guide them while you know?”

Khan added that Oprah Winfrey is especially susceptible to being exploited because she doesn’t have children.

“She don’t have any family. Where does that wealth go to? Now, in her mind, while she’s living, ‘My will is directed like this.’ Your ass is dead now,” he added. “You think we going to follow that s—t? No. it’s just in our minds while we living.”

Khan added that Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee, oversees his estate and finances, despite him having seven adult children. Pryor married Lee in 1981 but they divorced after one year of marriage and have no children together. They re-married in 2001, and the comedian amended his will to make her the trustee of his estate. His children filed a motion to remove her as the trustee after his death and an ugly court battler ensued.