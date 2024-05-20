Here’s Why Diddy Couldn’t Mention Cassie In Apology Following Video of Her Brutal Beating

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been dragged relentlessly for the allegations in the lawsuit filed by his ex Cassie Ventura last November, detailing over a decade of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship.

This week, a shocking video showed proof of his abuse, as Diddy was seen beating and kicking the singer in surveillance footage from a hotel in 2016. Within days, the former Bad Boy mogul issued a public apology via his Instagram page, though he failed to mention Cassie’s name, and we are just now learning why.

An NDA stopped Diddy from saying Cassie’s name in apology following viral video of him beating her at a hotel. (Photos: @diddy/Instagram; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mark’s Club)

“I’m truly sorry,” he began. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f—ked up and I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

Those familiar are aware that Diddy reached a settlement within 24 hours of Cassie’s lawsuit going public. According to TMZ, he was legally unable to say the name of his former artist in the video due to their agreement. It reportedly “includes a very strict NDA, which prevents both of them from speaking about each other in public.”

Cassie has yet to utter a word about the entire incident on her social media pages, though her lawyers have issued statements on her behalf. Meanwhile, his attorneys reportedly insisted on reviewing his apology video before it was posted to social media to ensure her name would not be mentioned. Diddy allegedly wanted to say it.

“I started going to therapy. I’ve been going to rehab,” he said in the video before concluding. “I’ve had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry.”

Cassie detailed the hotel incident in her lawsuit, noting that Diddy allegedly paid $50,000 for the footage of him beating her.

Diddy is still facing four other lawsuits of similar allegations including sex trafficking, sexual assault, rap as well as other charges.