‘A Loser In Every Sense of the Word’: Fans Drag Up Gilbert Arenas’ ‘Deadbeat’ Past After He Mocks Rudy Gobert for Leaving Playoffs to Attend Child’s Birth

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has been known to share a hot take from time to time, but his latest criticism about Rudy Gobert has sparked considerable controversy.

During the May 6 episode of his “Gil’s Arena” podcast, Arenas appeared to have an issue with the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s apparent decision to skip the team’s playoff game on Monday against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in favor of being at the hospital to witness the birth of his first child.

Fans Shame Gilbert Arenas’ Deadbeat Past After He Mocks Rudy Gobert for Missing Game to Attend Birth of His Child

“It’s a baby, bro. It’s gonna be there when you get back. I’m just saying,” Arenas said. “Whatever you think you about to do with the baby, he’s gonna be asleep. He can get skin-to-skin in two days.”

“Right on the t–ties,” former NBA star Brandon Jennings added. “Right on the t–ties, the whole time. Milk.”

Arenas posted a clip of his comments on X, and backlash quickly followed.

“Gilbert is a loser in every sense of the word,” an annoyed fan tweeted.

“When it comes to convos on parenting, Gilbert Arenas needs to sit out of each and every one,” one person wrote on X.

“THIS Gilbert Arenas who abandoned his pregnant fiancée without communication for a month?? and moved to a new city without even telling his kids goodbye? Of course, he’d say that. He doesn’t know s—t about s—t. Goofy a—,” another person added.

Gobert was on the basketball court on May 4 for the Timberwolves’ Western Conference semifinals series opener. But at some point after Minnesota’s 106-99 win in Denver, he returned to Minneapolis to be with his fiancée Julia Bonilla as she prepared to deliver the couple’s first child.

According to NBA insider sports reporter Shams Charania, Gobert attempted to fly back from Minnesota to Denver throughout the day on Monday, but weather conditions in Denver and in Minnesota caused flight delays that forced him to miss his teammates’ 106-80 shellacking of the Nuggets. Gobert is expected to return to the court for Game 3 on Friday, May 10, when the series switches to the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Arenas suggested that basketball games should take precedence over family because he would not have adequate health coverage if he was not playing in the league.

“I get it. I hear you want to be with your wife and smile and stuff, but your good NBA health care insurance is because of you playing,” Arenas said. While advancements in modern medicine have certainly created a safer environment for expecting mothers, many women – especially Black women – are disproportionately at higher risk in delivery rooms. The type of health insurance someone has does not guarantee a safe delivery.

Arenas has four children with his ex-fiancee Laura Govan. But, his recent criticism of Gobert brought back memories of past issues he had on his fatherhood journey.

One X user swiftly reminded Arenas of his shortcomings as a father.

“I’m going to bring it up every single time,” she said, reposting a 2010 screenshot of an article headline that read “Gilbert Arenas Accused of Abandoning Children and Pregnant Fiancee.”

I'm going to bring it up every single time. https://t.co/TXknRm8F4m pic.twitter.com/FP7a644RWU — The Hip-Hop Homegirl (@TatyanaJenene) May 7, 2024

Arenas’ ex-fiancee has made multiple accusations against him over the years, including posting a screenshot that she shared on Instagram in 2017. The text messages show an alleged exchange from Arenas to Govan’s father, negotiating new child visitation terms and threatening to cut off child support completely.

“Here is my deal NON-negotiable ( if it stays 70% Laura…30% me, then I’m not paying for private school anymore, and I will take the money Laura owes me out her accounts and I will file that other defamation case for more money since she has no lawyer for civil and can’t hire one to protect her money,” Arenas says, adding, “or we switch it 70% me, they stay in private school, and she keeps the child support she gets, and I drop the cases and the money she owes”

His final option was “50/50 with 7 days and 7 days private school but NO child support and I drop the cases and the money she owes.”

In 2018, Govan shared another complaint about Arenas on Instagram, accusing the NBA baller of not seeing the kids in eight months or buying them Christmas gifts. In the since-deleted Instagram post, Govan shared a screenshot a text exchange with Arenas. Alongside a photo of a 2010 AMG G63 SUV, he allegedly wrote, “Baby mommas who give no problems get this for xmas. Enjoy your Xmas. Heard these 2019 joints are hard to get. Hopefully, I see u with one.”

Govan then responded by crafting a memo that alleged that Gilbert was an absentee father.

“I’m with my babies all day, I resist the urge to respond to all of the negativity that you send my way. But today, I have to set the record straight,” she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 22, 2018. “My kids are my life and they are the only thing we have in common. And so I’m posting this message, to reinforce the fact that everything I do is for them. Let’s redirect Your energy Not On Buying Gifts For Others But time spent with Your Children, 8 Months is a Long time With Out time spent with NO Excuse. … And since you’re in such a giving mood how about some Christmas gifts for our babies…”

In 2016, Arenas pushed back after audio of him allegedly going into a profanity-laced tirade during a phone call with Govan. A portion of the conversation was broadcast on airwaves as part of the Donkey of the Day segment on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

“Theres a video recording of me saying ( allegedly f– my kids) yes i said it…NOT in the meaning as a #deadbeatdad BUT the meaning of a man who was frustrated of fighting an evil demon every day and i was letting her know NOT even the kids will save u, she thinks she can leave me and the kids,she uses the kids to fight her battles,” Arenas wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Given Arenas’ complicated family history, it becomes clearer when some believe he should avoid commenting on other people’s personal lives. As for Gobert, he has more than just a bundle of joy to celebrate. The center was also named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time on Tuesday. He joins Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo as the only players in the league to be awarded the honor four times. Gobert won in 2018, 2019, and 2021 with the Utah Jazz.