‘Pee Jug Johnson’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Nauseates Fans Over Report Actor Urinates In Empty Water Bottles on Movie Sets to Avoid Going to the Restroom

Fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are disgusted after learning about some of the off-putting behavior the movie star displays while filming on set.

According to The Wrap, the WWE wrestler upset crew members on the set of his Christmas-themed action film, “Red One,” by urinating inside Voss water bottles and handing them off to production workers to dispose of.

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” a source told the outlet. “He pees in a Voss water bottle, and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has had to use alternative methods for relieving himself. During an interview with Esquire in 2021, the 52-year-old “Black Adam” actor admitted to urinating in water bottles while at the gym because the gyms he uses don’t have restrooms, leaving him to “break out the bottle.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly upset crew members on his film sets by urinating in Voss water bottles and leaving them for others to dispose. (Photo: @therock/Instagram)

“I usually stay pretty hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom a lot,” he said. “Not a lot, but probably a couple of times during a workout, I have to go to the bathroom. So I break out the bottle.”

Fans were revolted by the revelation and took to social media to voice their concern.

One X user wrote, “So… The Rock apparently pees into a Voss water bottle when on movie sets to avoid walking to the set bathroom? Make this make sense,” prompting another to ask, “So he walks around on set with dirty pissy hands?”

Another fan replied, “I have SO many questions.” One user joked, “Can you smell what the rock is cooking? It’s asparagus!”

Another X user created an entire fan-fiction piece depicting the scene between The Rock and an unsuspecting PA.

Posing as a journalist the X user wrote, “‘As he was urinating into an empty Voss water bottle, he caught my eye, and, smirking, said ‘Can you smell what The Rock is brewing?’ before giving me a wink.'”

Another fan referred to the “Moana” actor as “P*ss Jug Rock Johnson.”

“This is awful & really unprofessional behavior, a real shame coming from someone like The Rock,” noted one.

Unfortunately, rumors of Johnson’s unsavory behavior on set don’t stop at the Voss water bottles. The outlet also claims that the action star was up to eight hours late while shooting “Red One” and the crew had to film around him during his absence. However, Amazon MGM Studios denied the claim.

“Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on ‘Red One’ — a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season. Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support,” said the statement. “Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven to eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”

“Red One” drops on Nov. 15.