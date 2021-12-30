‘Was Very Surprised’: Dwayne Johnson Calls Vin Diesel’s Public Plea for Him to Star In Tenth ‘Fast and Furious’ Film ‘Manipulative’, Stands Firm In Decision Not to Return

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sticking by his decision to not return to any future films being made for the “Fast and Furious” franchise, even if his co-stars ask him.

In his Wednesday interview with CNN, Johnson doubled down on his decision despite his co-star Vin Diesel pleading on an Instagram post for him to reprise his role. Johnson said he was blindsided by Diesel’s post and thought it was “manipulative” for him to ask when they’ve already discussed it.

Dwayne Johnson. (Photo: @therock/Instagram)

He said, “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Johnson joined the franchise’s fifth movie and stayed on until the eighth, “The Fate of the Furious.” “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” he continued. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson playing their roles in “Fast and Furious” film. @vindiesel/Instagram

Diesel wrote the post last month and shared a photo from a scene in one of the movies with his character Dominic Toretto and Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs. In the caption, he said, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo.”

He ended the caption by saying, “I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

