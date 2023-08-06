‘Forever Changed This Man’s Life’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Fighter with New House After He Donated His UFC Winnings for Water Pump In Zimbabwean Village

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised a UFC fighter with a new home after learning that he was sleeping at the gym and saving money to bring his family to the U.S. from Zimbabwe.

The 51-year-old surprised 32-year-old Themba Gorimbo at the MMA Masters gym in Miami, Florida, where he trains in a video shared on social media. It features Gorimbo discussing Johnson’s response to his Tweet about having $7.49 in his bank account before he won his first fight.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a new apartment in Miami. (Photo: The Rock / YouTube)

Gorimbo spent the majority of his UFC earnings to send money home to his village in Zimbabwe to help the community buy a water well for safe drinking water. The story touched Johnson, who recalled a time when he also only had $7 to his name and living in his car.

“This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account,” Johnson tweeted back in June. “I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom.”

In a video shared on Aug. 4, Gorimbo spoke to the camera about his journey at his gym as Johnson snuck up behind him. A pleasantly surprised Gorimbo gave the “Black Adam” actor a huge hug as Johnson told him he was moved by his story.

Gorimbo was genuinely happy just to meet the former wrestler and gave him a tour of the gym where he slept before Johnson told him that he wanted the fighter to meet up with a “friend” who lived in Miami.

“You inspired me to work hard,” said Gorimbo as he teared up. “I will become a champion, trust me.”

The duo then drove to the “friend’s” house, but once inside, Gorimbo noticed that all the framed pictures that he saw were of his family and quickly realized what was happening.

Johnson handed him the keys to the fully furnished home and said, “I wanted to look you in the eye and I wanted to tell you, ‘Welcome Home’.” A shocked Gorimbo hugged “The Rock” again and thanked him for the beautiful gesture.

“I was so moved by your story. When I found out you were sleeping on the couch in the gym. Now there’s no more couch sleeping,” said Johnson. “This is your house.”

The mixed martial arts fighter also thanked Johnson on Twitter and said meeting him “was the best day of my life.”

“God is the Greatest,” Gorimbo wrote. “I am very grateful of @therock for what he did for me and my family. This was the best day of my life. This was life changing day . My life has been changed and i will use this as motivation to change others lives too . I am very very grateful to everyone.”

Gorimbo won his most recent fight against Takashi Sato on May 20. He said he will now use the money he was saving he buy a house to build a second home in Zimbabwe.