‘Chaka Why You Mad’: Chaka Khan Shocks Fans with Her Shady Response to Cher Revealing Her Fetish for Younger Men, the Most Unexpected Beef of This Year

“American Idol” star-turned-talk show host Jennifer Hudson has scored one of the biggest interviews of her life. Her sit-down with Cher has made headlines and even sparked an unexpected response from fellow vocalist Chaka Khan.

Chaka Khan goes viral after her shady response to Cher’s interview. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace; Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube Screenshot)

The “Believe” singer shared that she was too “nervous” to date Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elvis because “of his reputation,” and further stated that she gets “shy” when she is around men, but it’s only the younger men who are bold enough to step to her.

“The reason I got with young men is because men my age or older … they were always terrified to approach me,” Cher said. “And younger men were the only ones that [would].”

Cher, 77, is currently dating 38-year-old music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The Neighborhood Talk posted the interview clip on its Instagram profile. One celebrity neighbor commented on the post, blowing the minds of everyone that read the snide comment.

Chaka Khan wrote in the comment section, “Whatever.”

Many of the profile’s 1.9 million followers got a cackle reading her remark and said it was on brand for the “Clouds” soul singer.

“I love me some Chitown Chaka,” one person wrote. “That lady don’t bite her tongue and she gone speak her mind and mind her business at the same time.”

Someone else said, “I love me some MATURE SHADE.”

Others were called the “Through the Fire” singer a hater for even chiming in.

“I mean, that sounds like a hater’s response. Cher is out here getting folded, good for her,” one person remarked.

Then there were those who clapped back at Instagram users who threw darts at Chaka, “Y’all are disrespectful asf. To sit here and disrespect Chaka Khan in favor of Cher? We don’t know what ancient beefs these women have. Older than us I’m sure. Cher can do her thing and Chaka can find it trifling.”

Some locked in on the diva animosity, calling the outburst, “Geriatric pettiness.” “Chaka why you mad?? She left all the grandpas for you,” read one comment.

“Chaka and Cher beef was not on my bingo card this year, but,” read a second. A third post said, “Even the aunties beefing. 2024 gotta RELAX. “

The aunties, especially Chaka, could give a full curriculum on beef and shade. In 2023, the former Rufus lead singer was livid about the placement of other singers like Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey ranked higher than her on the Rolling Stone “Greatest Singers of All Time” list.

When talking about Blige on The Los Angeles Magazine’s podcast “The Originals,” Chaka mentioned that the Gen X singer was her friend.

She also said “These b—-s are blind as a mother f—-g bat. They need hearing aids,” adding that she thought that the Yonkers native sang “flat” when she covered “Sweet Thing,” her 1975 hit ballad.

Lmao “first of all she was flat” https://t.co/dcd0A9mx5h — 🌹RoseGawd🌹 (@djrosegawd) March 2, 2023

“I told Mary J. Blige she f—-d it up,” she continued.

Chaka also said someone engaged in “payola,” to get Carey in the No. 5 spot on the list.

The singer would later go to her Instagram page and issued an apology for her comments, which explained she had no “intention to cause pain or upset anyone.”

“To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize,” the statement read in part.

Seemingly shady Chaka Khan has been serving top vocals and the best reads for 50 years and remains booked and busy. One concert, set to celebrate her golden anniversary, will be held at the Warwick Castle on July 3. Weeks later, the songstress will grace the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on July 26.

Cher last performed at the Hollywood Bowl in 2021, during her “Strong Enough Farewell” Tour.