‘Aretha Would Never’: Fans Say Chaka Khan’s ‘Fake Apology’ Seems Forced After She Was Called Out for Saying Mary J. Blige’s Vocals Are ‘Flat,’ and for Shading Mariah Carey

Chaka Khan has issued an apology for sharing her blunt opinions about other singers who were placed higher than her on a recent “Greatest Singers of All Time” list.

On Sunday, March 6, the Queen of Funk wrote a lengthy message on Instagram after she received backlash for dissing some of her musical colleagues, like Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey, on Los Angeles magazine’s “The Original Podcast.”

She aired out frustrations due to the women ranking ahead of her on Rolling Stone’s lineup, but now she’s apologizing for her statements.

Chaka Khan Apologizes for Harsh Opinions on Rolling Stone’s ‘Greatest Singers’ List (Photo: @Chakakhan/Instagram.)

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” Chaka Khan began.

“As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.”

The “Feel for You” singer said it was never her “intention to cause pain or upset anyone.”

“To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize. Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally,” she continued. I have always been about empowering others and I started the foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon.”

She added, “Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change… and change begins within the heart,” she finished writing, “I love you all and God bless.”

The 69-year-old’s post of remorse sparked a debate on Twitter amongst fans who questioned the genuineness of her post.

“I guess Chaka Khan came down off that stuff now she wanna apologize… Chile…”

“Y’all made Chaka Khan give a fake apology [laughing emojis] Aretha would never.”



“Chaka Khan owes exactly zero apologies to absolutely no one because there isn’t a list that could do her justice I’m not sorry.”

During the “Ain’t Nobody” singer’s appearance on the podcast, she was made aware of her placing at. 29 on Rolling Stone’s list, with Aretha Franklin at the top spot.

When asked how she felt about Blige, who is also a friend of hers, placing at No. 25., she said, “These b—-s are blind as a mother f—-g bat. They need hearing aids.”

The 10-time Grammy winner also added that Blige did not do a good job at covering her 1975 love ballad, “Sweet Thing.”

“I told Mary J. Blige she f—-d it up,” Chaka Khan recalled before calling Blige’s vocals on the track “Flat.”

After being made aware of Mariah Carey holding the No. 5 spot, she suggested, “That must be payola or some s–t.”

Neither Blige nor Carey has publicly responded to Chaka Khan’s recent statements.