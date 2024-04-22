Uber Driver Killed After Ohio Man Mistakenly Believed She Was Working with a Scammer Demanding $12K Ransom, But Company Won’t Confirm If They Assisted with Her Funeral Costs

An Ohio woman worked from Uber for 10 years was killed on the job after an 81-year-old thought she was working with a scam caller who demanded that he pay a $12,000 ransom.

The Uber driver, LoLetha Hall, 61, who was unaware of the scheme, was fatally shooting by the homeowner after the scammer arranged for a package to be picked up from William Brock’s South Charleston home on March 25 through the Uber delivery app.

Although, Uber representatives say they have spoken with Hall’s family and offered support, keeping them in their thoughts, they would not explicitly state that they helped cover funeral costs.

“This is a horrific tragedy and our hearts continue to be with Loletha’s loved ones as they grieve. We have been in contact with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting their investigation,” a spokesperson told Atlanta Black Star in an email statement.

William Brock, 81, is now facing murder charges after authorities say he shot an Uber driver. (NBC4 Columbus/ Youtube/Screenshot)

Shocking dashcam footage taken from Hall’s car shows the moment that led to the shooting.

Brock is seen pointing his gun at startled Hall, demanding that she give him answers about the scam artist. The Clark County Sheriff’s office said Hall “made no threats or assaults toward Mr. Brock and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve through the Uber App.”

Brock is accused of shooting Hall several times. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Per NBC News, authorities said Brock only called the police after he shot her three times.

Court TV reported that investigators found an envelope with $12,050, court details, and a case number written on a notepad at Brock’s residence. He was charged with murder, felonious assault, and kidnapping.

In addition to the hefty payment, police learned that the swindler also threatened William Brock’s family and claimed that his relative was incarcerated, according to Inside Edition.

“He was telling me he was going to kill me and the family and everybody else around,” Brock reportedly told law enforcement in a 911 call.

During the investigation, detectives with the sheriff’s office were able to speak to the scammer who claimed to be an officer and to have known Hall, according to WKEF.

“OK. Let me ask you this, the female that you sent over here, do you know who she is?” Detective Cruz asked.

The scammer reportedly responded: “Yes, I do.”

“OK, well she’s been in an accident and this is actually an officer. It’s Detective Cruz with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and I need you to dial this number, get this number so that I can explain more to you,” Cruz said before the scammer hung up the phone.

The number was linked to Bell Mobility in Canada, and Uber said the account used for the delivery had been banned from the app. The ride share company is working with the FBI and local law enforcement to track the user behind the account.

Uber says it also has a team made up of former high-level investigators from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies that looks into reports of illegal or criminal activity and refer them to law enforcement

Reports show that at least 31 app-based workers were murdered while on the job in 2022 alone, and 70 percent of them were people of color. More than 30 percent worked for Uber.

However, gig workers don’t receive survivor benefits, Berkeley law professor Catherine Fisk told NPR.

Uber says it keeps drivers safe through an emergency button that can be used to call or text 911. The button sends trip details to 911 dispatchers such as the caller’s name, make and model of the Uber car, license plate, and GPS in some cities. There’s also a “Follow My Ride” feature that allows drivers to share their rides with their phone contacts.

Before working for Uber, Hall retired from the Regional Income Tax Agency, worked at the Bureau of Workers Compensation, the Kipp Academy of North Carolina and St. Vincents Behavioral Health Center. She had also started her own janitorial service before her death. Her funeral service was held on April 5.