‘Why Are You Acting Like That?’ | What Do You Think Happened When 24-Year-Old Rapper GloRilla Met 51-Year-Old Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin

It’s always hilarious when celebrities and wealthy people meet each other and are star-struck.

Rapper GloRilla met her idol, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and she absolutely lost all composure.

But, to be fair, who wouldn’t?

Rap star GloRilla lost her marbles when she met Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at a recent game. (Photo: Instagram GloRilla/BET)

Rap Star GloRilla Meets Mike Tomlin

Memphis rapper GloRilla has been going viral for her excitement and her reaction to meeting the only coach in NFL history to start his career with 16 straight non-losing seasons.

She started smiling broadly, and if you didn’t know better, you’d think Michael Jackson and Tupac came back to life in that moment, because the rising star tried to maintain a bit of composure but failed miserably to do so — in a good way — before Tomlin entered the room to greet her.

Her priceless reaction included her running up to Tomlin, before giving him a hug and embracing him. Their dialogue was wholesome and heartwarming, even for a gritty Memphis rapper and one of the toughest coaches in the NFL.

“Oh, what’s up, young lady?!” Tomlin said to GloRilla. “How you doing? I didn’t even know you knew who I was. I wanna take a picture with her!” GloRilla replied by saying “Yes! I know who you is,” to which Tomlin responded “And I know who you are! Congratulations on your success!”

Tomlin was even a bit taken aback by GloRilla’s reaction to being in his presence, asking her “Why are you acting like that?”

Tomlin and GloRilla took a few pictures together that eventually spread all over social media, along with some photos of her in the Steelers locker room with her own custom-made “GloRilla” Steelers jersey, and another photo of the rapper posing in front of the Steelers’ Lombardi Trophy case that she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There’s a reason why Glorilla was so excited to meet Mike Tomlin…

