‘Gorgeous Like Her Momma’: Lela Rochon Reveals That Her Daughter Wore the Actress’ Dress from the ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Premiere to Prom

Lela Rochon‘s fans marveled over her daughter Asia Fuqua‘s prom look after the actress revealed on Sunday, May 23, that Fuqua’s dress was the same one Rochon wore for her film “Waiting to Exhale” 25 years ago. “Waiting to Exhale,” which starred Rochon, alongside Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, and Loretta Devine, followed the lives of four friends as they navigate their relationships with the opposite sex.

Rochon, who shared a stream of photos, including a side-by-side photo of her film premiere and Fuqua, captioned the upload while informing her fans that she wasn’t initially sure why she saved her dress, “Yes I saved the dress❤️… wasn’t sure why but now I know #[email protected] ⭐️.” Upon viewing the post, many of Rochon’s followers flooded her comments section with compliments. A few mentioned how Fuqua got her breathtaking looks from her mother.

Actress Lela Rochon revealed that her daughter Asia Fuqua wore her “Waiting to Exhale” premiere dress for prom on May 23 and fans raved over the look. Photo:@iamlelarochon/Instagram

“Wow, she looks so much like you. Lela reincarnated ❤️❤️❤️.”

“That mother-daughter shot is everything. Mother-daughter relationships are so complicated, but the LOVE shared between the two is priceless!”

“Stunning daughter, she gets it from her momma!! 🔥🔥.”

“A mother’s dream come true! Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Just gorgeous like her momma!! You both wore that dress!! 🔥😍.”

This isn’t the first time that Rochon has received some form of tribute. In 2019 following her husband, director Antoine Fuqua’s cheating scandal with Nicole Murphy, Hello Beautiful created an appreciation post for the actress. The publication expressed its intention behind the article was to showcase Rochon’s beauty, talent, and “long-standing career” because Antione’s infidelity was overshadowing it.

Antoine and Murphy were spotted kissing at a hotel in Italy in July 2019. When the photos went viral, Murphy initially stated that the kiss between her the “Training Day” director didn’t mean anything.

Following the public scrutiny she faced, she later apologized to TMZ, which read, “Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired. It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Murphy reiterated those same sentiments during her appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” later that year.