‘Boom! I Knew It’: US Airman Installs Hidden Camera to Catch His Wife Poisoning His Coffee

A woman was reportedly captured on a hidden camera poisoning her husband’s coffee with bleach amid their divorce.

Footage obtained by Law & Crime shows 40-year-old Melody Feliciano Johnson pouring the chemical substance into the coffee machine. She is accused of committing the act since she and her husband, who is in the U.S. Air Force, were stationed in Germany in March 2023.



It continued months later when they were moved back to the States at a base in Tucson, about 110 miles from Phoenix.

Melody Feliciano Johnson pleaded guilty to allegations that she poured bleach in her husband’s coffee pot. (KOLD/Law&Crime/Youtube/Screenshot)

The husband, identified as Robie Johnson, initially became suspicious after his coffee consistently started tasting strange, so he placed pool chemical strips in the pot. According to the report, the test results came back positive for chlorine, while the tap water from the sink did not.

“He stated she knew that he would prep his coffee pot to be ready at night so that in the morning he just needed to turn it on to make his coffee,” documents viewed by Law & Crime stated. “At that time he stopped drinking the coffee but continued to pretend to drink it as he did not want to make a report of this while in Germany.”

That July, Robie attempted to report his wife to the police in Tucson, showing them the footage, but the camera didn’t clearly capture it. Per the outlet, this prompted him to buy more hidden cameras to gather sufficient evidence. The victim believed that Johnson wanted to collect life insurance benefits.

“Boom. I knew it,” Robie said in one of the videos while holding up a positive test strip to the camera.

“I can smell it,” he said in another clip.

As KOLD reported this week, Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of poisoning food or drink after admitting to pouring the bleach on July 11 and July 18. She could face up to four years in prison or time served. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 10.

