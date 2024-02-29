‘There’s Bleach In This Drink!’: Florida Woman Accused of Slipping Bleach Tablet In Boyfriend’s Tea Claims She Thought It Was Sugar; Police Aren’t Buying It

A 49-year-old Florida woman is behind bars after she was accused of putting a bleach tablet in her boyfriend’s drink.

Ivette Diaz was charged with poisoning food or water in connection to the incident that occurred at their Miami-Dade residence on Tuesday, Feb. 20, local news reported.

Official records show she was arrested a few days later and is being held at the county jail.

During an interview with NBC Miami, their landlord reacted when he saw Diaz in the patrol vehicle.

Ivette Diaz,49, is accused of putting a bleach tablet in her boyfriend’s drink. (NBC 6 South Florida/ Youtube/Screenshot)

“I don’t know what happened with them because they look like a beautiful, very happy couple,” the landlord told the outlet.” When police was here he went to the hospital. She was in the police car about 3-4 hours, they were waiting for the detective to come to the property.”

Diaz and her partner have lived near Southwest 158th Place for three years. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was preparing a meal and a cup of tea when he had to step out of the home to answer a work call, according to Law & Crime, citing police records.

When he got back inside, he offered Diaz a bite of his tortilla. The report noted that she complained of how spicy the tortilla was leading the victim to offer a taste of his tea. Instead she “adamantly” declined his offer.

He took a gulp, started feeling a burning sensation, and smelled bleach inside the cup.

“The victim immediately poured the drink into the sink, at which time he saw the remnants of a concentrated bleach tablet he uses for dissolving into 5 gallons of water, in his cup,” police stated, per Law & Crime. “The victim turned to the defendant and stated ‘there’s bleach in this drink! Did you put bleach in my drink?”

Diaz claimed she believed the tablets were sugar, but police quickly dismissed that claim because of where the products were stored in the kitchen. The arrest report noted the sugar is “kept in an upper kitchen cabinet while the concentrated chlorine (tablet form) are kept under the kitchen sink.”

The motive for the alleged crime is unclear. According to the report, the man was transported to a local hospital.