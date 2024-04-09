‘Bet She Thinks Twice’: Viewers Applaud Pizza Hut Employee Who Stands Up to Irate Customer Who Threw Food at Her In Viral Video

A video shows a Pizza Hut employee confronting a customer who threw an entire pizza box at her after making complaints.

The customer is seen standing at the counter explaining to a male worker that she had just picked up a pizza and claimed the pie had no sauce.

“It’s terrible,” she said. “I want my money back.”

The video shows a heated argument between a Pizza Hut employee and a customer whom social media users labeled a “Karen.” (Photo: @capricoenred87/YouTube screenshot)

Seconds later, a female employee steps forward to observe the pizza. The customer then says the pizza has a thin crust and doubles down that it has no sauce.

The female employee points out that she already ate half of the pie, resulting in an argument.

“There is sauce on there,” the employee said.

“There’s not,” the woman replied, raising her voice. “Show me the sauce.”

“You ate it, obviously,” the employee answered.

The customer then aggressively pushed the pizza box over the counter before storming out of the restaurant. The employee quickly followed her outside and confronted her face to face.

While yelling at one another, the employee appeared to push the customer onto the ground.

“I didn’t touch you,” the woman said. “You touched me first.”

“I didn’t touch you, b***h,” the employee said. “Y’all seen that s**t, right?”

A man recording the whole interaction is heard laughing throughout the entire ordeal. The employee said she would call the police and urged the bystanders to get her license plate number on camera. After the woman entered her car, the video stopped.

It’s unclear where and when the incident happened. The video was reposted by @capricornred87 on TikTok and garnered 3 million views and thousands of comments on the platform.

“My favorite Karen video of all time! It’s about time someone takes a stand,” one person wrote. “Bout time somebody did some other than record, talk and take it,” another user added.

Another chimed in: “Bet she thinks twice about being disrespectful.”

While some did not agree with the employee getting physical with the customer.

“She was wrong for pushing that lady. That lady pushed the pizza over but she shouldn’t have put her hands on here,” one viewer wrote.

Last week in Southfield, Michigan, a Chipotle employee was shot by a customer who was unsatisfied with the amount of guacamole he received. The customer, identified by police as 32-year-old Aaron Brown, was arrested and hit with multiple charges.