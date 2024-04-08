‘It Was Weird to See’: Michigan Man Accused of Shooting Chipotle Employee In the Knee Was Outraged After Receiving a Small Portion of Guacamole, Police Say

Shocking video shows the moment a customer shot a Michigan Chipotle employee over guacamole.

The 40-second clip shows the heated argument at the fast-food restaurant in Southfield, about 15 miles from Detroit. It happened on Friday evening, just before 7 p.m. In the video, the man appears behind the counter and puts his food inside a paper bag.

An employee approached him, and a scuffle ensued. People inside Chipotle could be heard screaming while the fight was happening. Seconds later, the man fired the shot into the employee’s knee. Witnesses told Fox 2 that they immediately ran out of the restaurant after hearing gunfire.

The suspect in connection to the Michigan Chipotle shooting was identified as 32-year-old Aaron Brown. (Fox 2/Youtube/Screenshot)

“I was just eating a bowl and I heard shouting and then I looked over, they’re arguing. One of the workers went to the back, I don’t know why, and then when he was in the back, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in a bag,” Thomas Huber recalled. “Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quick as we could.”

Witness Michael Beals claimed he didn’t rush to leave the restaurant, but eventually drove away: “It was weird to see,” according to the report. The victim, 21, was hospitalized and treated for his injuries. He is expected to make a recovery.

The suspect, 32-year-old Aaron Brown, fled the scene and was arrested after being tracked down by officers. He was charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a weapon in a building, and assault to do great bodily harm, Fox 2 reported on Monday.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said Brown and his wife placed an order inside the store. Things escalated when he asked a female employee for extra guac but thought she didn’t add enough. Per the outlet, he then called her a b**ch, leading her to feel frustrated and leave the area.

Brown is accused of taking matters into his own hands by going behind the counter and putting his own guacamole in a cup. Police claim the victim slapped the cup out of his hand, resulting in the outcome.

When officers arrived, the store was closed. Brown is currently in custody on a $20,000 surety bond.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our team member who was injured by the senseless act of violence that occurred inside our Evergreen Road restaurant in Southfield, MI,” a Chipotle spokesperson told Atlanta Black Star. “We are working cooperatively with the authorities handling this investigation and hope justice will be served for the individual responsible for this crime.”