‘Just Like Her Mama’: Fans Outraged After Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, Secret Romance With 65-Year-Old Man Exposed, Draws Comparisons to Parents Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons

Fans are in shock after learning that the 21-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons is in a relationship with a 65-year-old man.

Pictures of Aoki Lee Simmons kissing restaurateur Vittorio Assaf while beachside in Saint Barthélemy on April 2 thanks to Page Six. Assaf is the founder of the Serafina Restaurant Group as well as the author of “Serafina: Modern Italian Cuisine for Everyday Home Cooking.”

The photographs captured Lee wearing a skimpy bathing suit and Assaf wearing blue trunks as they shared a passionate kiss. The author was also seen taking pictures of Lee as she posed.

Model Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, (L) and restaurateur Vittorio Assaf (R), 64, are reportedly dating. (Photos: @aokileesimmons / @vittorioserafina / Instagram)

Fans immediately noted the age gap between the two upon seeing the pictures as well as the age difference between Aoki’s parents.

Kimora Lee is 48 while her ex-husband Simmons is 66. The duo reportedly met when Kimora was just 17 and still in high school. Simmons had founded Def Jam Recordings and Kimora was a rising model at the time. The duo were married in 1998 and had two children; Aoki and 24-year-old Ming. They divorced in 2005 following years of Simmons’ infidelities.

Social media users quickly noted the similarities in Aoki’s 43-year age difference with Assaf and that of her mother and father. Others were shocked to learn the news.

One fan wrote, “Kimora Jr noooooo.” Another fan replied, “Aoki securing the bag like Kimora did.”

“I guess Aoki Lee Simmons got tired of complaining about modeling and just went for the bag another way,” echoed another. “Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” added one X user, which prompted the response, “Nor does it roll,” from another.

“Just like her momma,” noted one.

After being seen together, a source close to Aoki told People magazine that the duo reportedly met while they were both vacationing in St. Barts.

“Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others’ company,” said the source.

Aoki is a Harvard University graduate who has modeled and rocked the runway for designer brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger. She has also appeared in the magazines Teen Vogue, Vogue and Essence.

Assaf opened Serafina in 1995 on New York City’s Madison Avenue and is currently the owner of multiple restaurants worldwide. He was previously romantically linked to another young model, 23-year-old Nya Gatbel. Assaf also has two children, Vittorio Jr. and Valentina, with his ex-wife Charlotte Bonstrom.