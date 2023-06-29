‘I Wanna Be Married and Never Let Go’: Keyshia Cole Sparks Debate After Revealing Why She Stayed With Her Ex-Husband Daniel Gibson Despite Accusations of Cheating

Keyshia Cole has sparked chatter amongst her fans who tuned in to her biopic, “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story.” The Lifetime film is a vulnerable account of her relationship with her late mother, Frankie Lons, and other personal trials, such as her failed marriage to former basketball player Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

In particular, the latter is what has people buzzing online. The “Heaven Sent” singer and Gibson met in May 2009, and were engaged by January 2010. They welcomed their only child together, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr., that same year and tied the knot in 2011.

Keyshia Cole and her son Daniel Gibson Jr., and his father, Daniel Gibson Jr. (Photos: @keyshiacole/Instagram @danie_gibsonjr/Instagram)

Before their love soured, they had their own reality show, “Keyshia & Daniel: Family First.”

By 2014, rumors of the former Cleveland Cavaliers player cheating with a stripper and multiple other women had begun to surface. Cole filed for divorce in 2017, after a three-year separation. She recently disclosed to People that she tried to make things work with her ex-husband for the sake of their son.

“That was a lot of the reason why I didn’t get a divorce through all the cheating, because it was like, I just want to do it for my kid, you know what I’m saying? Like, ‘Can he have two parents in the same home?’ ” explained the “Point of No Return” artist.

“At some point, you just gotta choose you and choose to be healthy,” she added. “Regardless if my kids don’t have both parents, I’m trying to create that safe space of co-parenting. That’s really what it’s all about.”

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” couple still lived together after their separation and until their divorce was finalized in 2020. Per their agreement, neither party would pay spousal or child support, and they agreed to share custody of Gibson Jr.

Cole addressed some of her heartbreak on her song “Next Time (Won’t Give My Heart Away.” “The crazy part about it is I took you right back/ I thought you were a changed man/ I tired to work it out for the sake of my family/ But you took my kindness for weakness and my love granted,” she sang.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Out magazine, he claimed that he did not commit adultery, but explained that he had cheated on his wife in other ways.

“Well, let me put it like this. I won’t say that I didn’t cheat, but I will say that I cheated my wife out of a friend in a lot of situations where I was supposed to hold her down and I didn’t. I cheated my wife out of a lot of different things,” he told the publication.

Despite her tribulations in love, Cole remains hopeful about the prospects of marriage. “I wanna be married and never let go,” she tweeted on June 26.

I wanna be married and never let go. 🤞🏽❤️‍🩹👅 pic.twitter.com/xB8sUWCWCd — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 27, 2023

“What happened to Boobie Gibson? I’m sure I’m late,” read one response to her tweet.

“Should start a show like The Bachlorette or something, could be potentials awaiting for a chance… IJS,” read another.

“It will be sent from heaven,” wrote another person. In addition, countless others took advantage of the opportunity to shoot their shots at the songstress.

Regarding where his love life stands now, Cole said, “I don’t even know. It’s rough out here. You can’t get these people to tell you the truth about anything and I’m a truth seeker.”

The Grammy Award nominee rebounded from her failed marriage when she found love with a much younger man, Niko Khale. They reportedly began dating in 2018, and stayed together for two years before splitting in 2020. The former couple share a son named Tobias Khale, who was born in 2019. Since then, Cole has only publicly been linked to disgraced NFL player Antonio Brown.