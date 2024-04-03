‘Makes Me Very Angry’: Outraged Mother Says White Woman Followed Her Teen Daughter to School, Circled the Parking Lot Before Leaving Racist Note Following Road Rage Incident

A Louisiana woman is facing charges after being accused of leaving a racist note on a high school student’s car following a road rage dispute.

Officials confirmed with WAFB this week that the incident resulted in a woman, identified as 40-year-old Sarah Averette, being permanently banned from Brusly High School.

The 17-year-old student claims the conflict started when she was going to school and mistakenly cut in front of another driver, Averette.

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after being accused of threatening a teen and leaving a racist note on her car. (WAFB/Youtube/Screenshot)

The woman followed her to school property, and while she was in class, Averette allegedly circled the parking lot before leaving a racially charged letter on her vehicle.

It stated: “ATTENTION B***H.. I KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND I WILL F**KING FIND YOU AND F*CK UP YOUR CAR WHEN YOU DON’T EXPECT IT. LEARN HOW TO F**KING DRIVE.. NI**ER,” according to the note viewed by the outlet.

Her mother, Jasmine Mills, told the news station that she was “angry” at the woman’s actions and concerned about her child’s safety: “At 17 years old she got to witness that there’s still racism out here and despite us being in 2024, this is what we’re still facing as African Americans.”

The teen, who is now perturbed, said she initially found out about the note from her peers.

“I didn’t know people still act like that. I was shocked because I was in the classroom when it happened so I didn’t know what was going on and everybody was just texting my phone saying somebody left something on your car,” the teen told WAFB.

According to the report, authorities were able to locate Averette using her license plate and security footage. She was charged with criminal mischief and retained an attorney.

Her attorney sent a statement on her behalf to WAFB stating that Averette was apologetic and acknowledged her actions. The statement also noted that she tried to reach the teen’s family but had no luck.

“Sarah takes responsibility for her mistake and accepts the consequences,” the statement added. “She humbly prays for forgiveness as she has learned from her mistake and will become a better person for it.”

However, Mills is not buying it and is calling for more accountability.

“You circled around the parking lot to look for my child so what if you would have gotten into contact with my daughter? What would you have done to her? So I feel like more should be done about it,” Mills said.

Parents have been punished for their actions against students on school property. Recently, a New Jersey father was taken into custody and was hit with multiple charges for getting into a heated confrontation with a student.