Florida Man Murdered In Front of Witnesses Over $3 Debt, Deputies Say. Where Pompano Beach Ranks Among State’s Most Dangerous Cities.

A Florida man accused of killing a man over a $3 debt was taken into custody earlier this week.

Court documents obtained by WPLG alleged Terry Flowers, also known as “Weezy,” opened fire at the unidentified victim on the night of March 6 outside a J-Mart convenience store in Pompano Beach.

The 39-year-old fatally shot the man five times, resulting in first responders taking him to a nearby hospital. He died from his wounds.

The incident was caught on security cameras. As Flowers was exiting a car, he “accidentally” fired a round minutes before the actual shooting, the outlet reported. A man who was with him, who was not named, was captured picking up shell cases from the scene.

Despite this, police still found one as they were collecting evidence. A witness told law enforcement that Flowers, who was armed, confronted the victim about the money two days before the alleged crime was executed.

Flowers is facing a first-degree murder charge. Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested him at a housing complex in Dania Beach, about 16 miles from the city where the shooting took place.

A recent study from The Schiller and Kessler Group, a Florida-based law firm, ranked Pompano Beach as one of the most dangerous cities in the state, according to a local newspaper.

The report analyzed the rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people. Pompano Beach ranked number seven with 832.2 occurrences of violent crimes. Daytona Beach took the top spot with 1,229.9 cases. The study used data from the FBI from 2015 to 2019.

Flowers’ allegations are similar to those of an Atlanta, Georgia, man who was recently convicted of fatally shooting his longtime friend in his home because he owed him $35. Ricky Carter was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the 2022 killing of Quinlan Parker.

Carter, who fired his gun in front of the victim’s family, claimed that he was defending himself, but a video taken by Parker’s stepdaughter debunked his argument.

“If it wasn’t for my daughter videoing it, it would have probably been a fight [in court],” the victim’s wife, Crystal, previously told USA Today. “When you’re a witness you have to remember everything just to make sure you get justice whenever it does happen.”