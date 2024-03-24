Georgia Man Sentenced to Life for Shooting Longtime Friend Over $35; Victim’s Stepdaughter’s Video Discredited Shooter’s Self-Defense Claim

A Georgia man was convicted for fatally shooting his friend who owed him $35 in front of his family two years ago.

Earlier this week, 64-year-old Ricky Carter of Atlanta was found guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

He was sentenced to life plus an additional five years in prison for the killing of 48-year-old Quinlan Parker on January 28, 2022. Officials said they found the victim with one bullet wound to the chest at an apartment complex in unincorporated DeKalb County, a suburb of Atlanta.

Quinlan Parker was allegedly killed by his friend over $35 in January 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Quinlan Parker)

Parker’s wife, Crystal, told investigators that Carter arrived at their home shortly after her husband returned from work. Carter knocked on the door, and because the men were longtime friends, they allowed him to enter the apartment.

Carter then confronted Parker about the money he borrowed from him. Officials said Parker’s stepdaughter started to record the heated argument.

“Parker’s wife said Defendant Carter pulled out a small black handgun and then she heard a gunshot,” the district attorney said. “Defendant Carter tried to claim that he shot Mr. Parker in self-defense, but the cellphone video showed Mr. Parker backing away from Carter before he opened fire.”

Crystal attempted life-saving measures, but Parker died from his injury. She and her daughter, who was 12 when she witnessed the crime, testified against Carter in court, USA Today reported. The mom was grateful for the evidence they had to ensure justice prevailed.

“If it wasn’t for my daughter videoing it, it would have probably been a fight [in court],” Crystal said. “When you’re a witness you have to remember everything just to make sure you get justice whenever it does happen.”

According to the report, Crystal and her husband had tied the knot just one month before he was killed. She looked at him as a “protector” and “larger than life.”

“He loved all family and friends,” Crystal said during her interview with USA Today. “He was the only person I knew that could keep up with people. … You might have about three or four friends you talk to on a daily basis, but this man would keep up with 40 to 60 people he’d call once a week.”