‘You’re Disgusting!’: Outraged Woman Confronts Teacher for Allegedly Ridiculing Student at Texas Elementary School In Viral Video

A video shared on social media appears to show a Black woman standing up for a student who she believed was scolded by a teacher.

The video, posted on TikTok by @officiallypkj, shows a woman named Payton Jackson entering the hallway at a school located in the Dallas Independent School District. In the comments, she confirmed that the incident happened at Arcadia Park Elementary.

“Do you realize he was being falsely accused of something? A grown-up approached him, and you ridiculed him?” Jackson could be heard saying to the teacher.” You should never speak to a child ever like that again.”

The educators’ alleged actions happened before the video started.

“I really don’t think that you should be talking to me like that,” the teacher said before walking off seconds later to get a third party.

The video cuts to another clip where Jackson seemingly goes back and forth with the teacher, who isn’t shown on camera: “Don’t you ever speak to a child like that again. You’re disgusting. You should’ve been protecting that Black child you were yelling at.”

Jackson, who is sitting down in the office, repeatedly tells another employee to back away from her area.

“Move around. You should’ve been protecting that Black child that she was yelling at,” Jackson says. “What ya’ll condone here is disgusting and I’m glad that my child isn’t going here.”

A heated argument ensues inside the office before a school officer intervenes and escorts Jackson out of the room.

“Did you see what she did to that Black boy?” Jackson asked.

“That’s been addressed,” the officer responded. “It’s going to be notified to all the parents.”

Jackson explained to the officer why she decided to address the teacher because no one was defending the student. The officer gives her information on how to file a formal complaint.

“You handled it respectfully in my opinion,” one commenter said. “That lady should be fired immediately.”

Another person added: “I’m not even a parent yet but this is because as a Black child who never had anybody to fight… I will always be the one to fight for the ones who can’t.”

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old woman, Lynzina Sutton, was arrested and charged earlier this year. She is accused of sneaking into Lincoln Middle School in Syracuse, New York, and physically attacking the teacher, leaving her with a concussion.