Tabitha Brown Brings Back ‘Real Bodies’ with Moving IG Post; Experts Share How to Get Rid of Loose Skin Post Pregnancy

In an era when comedians are denigrating each other, rappers are beefing (when aren’t they), and podcasters are striving for pettiness, there’s at least one ray of sunshine peeking through the dark clouds of entertainment in 2024: Tabitha Brown.

The actress, author, and media personality continues to fill her Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts with not only messages of positivity but also an unassuming guide to maintaining a healthy mind, body, and spirit.

When she kicked off Women’s History Month with an Instagram post encouraging “every woman to move your body for at least 30 minutes a day” for 30 days, the 45-year-old mother of two included a photo showing her belly, provoking an outpouring of positive and supportive comments.



With Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” as Brown’s chosen music in the post, more than 4,000 people, nearly all women, commented on how “real” the picture was and how women’s bodies change after childbirth. They thanked Brown for sharing such a vulnerable and unedited picture, and there was equally a warm response to the call to move more.

“Auntie Tab bringing “real bodies” back. I love to see it,” one user remarked.

“I’m in! Teared up seeing a real “I had some kids” stomach like mine. Your intentional transparency is a blessing,” said another commenter.

“You just gave me the biggest boost because I’m learning to love my stomach the way it looks.”



Brown’s photo showed her post-birth belly complete with the extra fat, loose skin, and “rolls.” Post-birth bellies often don’t return to their pre-birth state of being flat and smooth, making many women insecure about this part of their body. Brown has been married for over twenty years with a 22-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

As inspiring as the photo is in Brown’s IG post, which included the hashtags #spreadlove and #bekindtoyourself, her encouragement for women to exercise more is equally important.

According to researchers, many women don’t get enough daily exercise. And this negatively affects their heart health and other aspects of well-being such as mood and weight management.

Despite knowing the health benefits, women may find it hard to make time for exercise along with their daily routines. There have also been safety concerns, for women who exercise in public places unaccompanied.



However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises all adults to engage in vigorous activity for 75 minutes (such as running or jogging) or moderate activity (such as brisk walking) for at least 150 minutes every week, along with two days of strength training. Regular vigorous physical activity is linked with numerous benefits, including longevity, weight control, reduced risk of chronic illnesses, and better mental health.



“Exercise contributes to overall wellness,” Dr. Monique Gary, a board-certified physician, told Atlanta Black Star. She also said it may be best to incorporate more movement to one’s daily routine.



According to a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, exercise may hold more benefits for women than men. The researchers found that the same amount of exercise could reduce a woman’s death risk by 24 percent but a man’s by 15 percent. The researcher found that 15 minutes of moderately intensive activity per day, or about 90 minutes per week, was linked to significant health benefits.



“Even if it’s just a quick 10-minute walk outside, it will help,” said Mari Carmen, a personal trainer and women’s well-being expert. “We know exercise has many benefits to mental health.”

Brown’s healthy spirit is often on display as well.

Brown often starts her week with “Very Good Mondays” in which she, accompanied by her brother, Nic Few, reviews products from small businesses, frequently giving up-and-coming entrepreneurs the much-needed exposure to her 1 million YouTube subscribers.

Brown released her newest book, “I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free,” on Jan. 30. A New York Times Bestseller, the book is described as “an inspirational guide for encouraging positive changes in your life—one day and one challenge at a time.”