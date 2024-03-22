Video of Georgia Woman Encouraging 7-Year-Old Daughter to Snatch Purse at Restaurant Sparks Outrage

A Georgia mother was taken into custody after officials claimed she told her child to steal someone’s personal belongings at a seafood restaurant earlier this month.

Kenya Butler, 27, was charged with theft by taking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the March 2 incident. It happened at The Juicy Crab in Newnan, about 39 miles from the city of Atlanta, Fox 5 reported.

Police said Butler ordered her daughter to swipe a purse at an empty booth. Security footage from the news station shows the 7-year-old quickly grabbing the black bag before hiding it under her denim jacket. Law enforcement was able to identify Butler after Fox 5 ran the story.

Kenya Butler, 27, (left) is accused of influencing her daughter to steal a purse at a seafood restaurant earlier this month. Police are looking for a man accused of skipping out on paying the tab (right). (Fox5/ YouTube/Screenshot)

“After the story aired in the media, we were able to identify Kenya Butler as the offender in this case,” Newnan Police Det. Taylor Dalton explained.

Butler and the group she was with dined and dashed from the establishment. They left behind a bill that was more than $500. Per the outlet, police are looking to track down a man responsible for the tab. He is seen in the footage sporting black jeans and a white T-shirt that says, “Fake Love, Rich Sex.”

Butler was released after paying a $2,300 bond. Her daughter was not charged. According to a Georgia-based law firm, an individual is usually charged with contributing to a minor’s delinquency when they “knowingly and willfully encourage, cause, abet, connive, or aid a minor in committing a delinquent act.” If found guilty, the person could face up to 12 months behind bars.

People on social media slammed the mother for allegedly putting her child up to the crime.

“Look at the example you have set for your children now [they’ll] probably have to be raised by somebody else, until you get yourself together…” one user wrote. “Did you know that one of the Ten commandments is do not steal we pray for you, now you’ve made this bed hard for yourself, I hope and pray you get some help ….!”

Another person reacted: “What a mom…of all good things to teach… she’s teaching and training up child to steal, commit crimes. Hope one day, [they] both won’t be visiting each other in jail. Sad skipping out on the bill. Hope they find him and put him in jail too.”