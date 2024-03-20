Furious Family Members Attack Texas Uber Driver After He Fatally Runs Over Toddler In Apartment Parking Lot, Video Shows

A rideshare driver who dropped off a family at their apartment complex in Texas ended up fatally hitting a 2-year-old girl in their company in a tragic turn of events.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened Sunday afternoon after Uber driver Muhammad Khan dropped off two women and two children at an apartment on Waverly Drive in Houston.

Video from a Ring camera showed both women and a 6-year-old child walking toward one apartment while a 2-year-old girl was left standing in the parking lot.

Authorities said the girl walked in front of the vehicle but was too short for Khan to see over his dashboard, so when he started to drive out of the parking lot, he hit her and ran over her. The sheriff’s office release said the girl got pinned under the car’s left rear tire.

Both women and several other men tried to remove the child. Khan also tried to move his car but couldn’t. That’s when all the adults pulled Khan out of his car and started beating him, according to the sheriff’s office.

At some point, someone else moved the car, and the toddler was taken to a gas station, where first responders were called. Medics performed life-saving measures before rushing her to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Khan was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the assault. Investigators said when they got to the scene, Khan showed no signs of “impairment.” He cooperated with the investigation.

No charges have been filed, and the sheriff’s office is still investigating.

Uber issued a statement stating that the driver has been removed from the platform while the investigation continues.

“The details of what’s been reported are heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to the victim’s family. We have removed the driver’s access to the platform while this investigation is ongoing and are standing by to assist police however we can.”