‘I Own My Sin’: Megachurch Female Prophet and Senior Pastor Blame ‘Fog of Deception’ for ‘Poor Choices’ After Their Cheating Scandal Costs Multiple Members Their Roles in The Church

An Australian megachurch is the latest faith-based institution to be rocked by scandal as executive staff members’ adulterous dalliances have come to light. Key players in the Neuma Church scandal are former global senior pastor Cory Turner, his wife, Simone, Pastor Stacey Hilliar, and her husband, Jai.

Speculation about something being awry within the Pentecostal church described best as being similar to celebrity magnet Hillsong Church, cropped up when the aforementioned individuals left their posts within the organization. Stacey, a “prophetic pillar,” has since confessed to having an affair with Cory. Her admission is the latest development in the unraveling of the spiritual entanglement.

Former Neuma Church leaders Cory Turner (front left) and Stacey Hilliar (far left) admitted they were involved in a months-long affair after stepping down from their roles. (Photoed: (left) Cory and Simone Turner with Stacey Hilliar via Daily Mail, Stacey and Jai Hilliar (right) via @staceyhilliar/Instagram)

In a joint statement from Stacey and Jai, issued on her private Instagram page, she wrote about the poor choices she made between November 2023 and January 2024. “I offer no excuses” and that the fallout is “being soberly processed & worked through in private as our family seeks healing and restoration, looking to the future, united” on March 16.

“For the pain & disappointment I have caused to so many people, I am sorry. I own my part & I own my sin. Nobody else is responsible for my choices. I simply offer my apology and ask for your forgiveness. I am committed to the restoration process provided by the ACC & honor their leadership.”

The statement revealed that an investigation into the affair began in February. Jai, who held an executive role at the church, resigned on Jan. 18 at the “strong recommendation” of his senior pastor, Cory. Stacey stepped down as pastor on Feb. 2 “due to my clear breach of the code of conduct for which I am responsible.” The couple served in the church for 12 years and share four children.

Full statement from Stacey Hilliar 16 March 2024 pic.twitter.com/Oz6Bis3QvF — ACC Watch (@ACCaccountable) March 16, 2024

Cory led the church for 25 years before stepping down in February due to the “morally inappropriate relationship.” In his statement shared on his ministry’s Facebook page, he admitted, “Towards the end of 2023, I didn’t sufficiently guard my heart, reach out for help from trusted spiritual fathers, take decisive action or get the necessary rest I needed from the compounding levels of fatigue in my own soul.”

“In a fog of deception that clouded my emotions and judgment, I sinned and compromised my relationship with God, my marriage covenant, my character, and my calling to ministry,” continued his explanation of his actions.

He claimed his resignation was proof of his taking personal responsibility and his decision to “prioritize the restoration of our family.” The church previously addressed his and Simone’s departures as a decision based on their “health and wellbeing” preventing them from functioning in their roles.

The Australian-based church has locations in Melbourne, Perth, Bangkok, and San Francisco. Similarly, Hillsong was also established in the Southern Hemisphere country and has branched out, offering ministries in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and U.S. cities like Los Angeles, with a failed expansion into Atlanta.

The church has also faced a number of scandals, including pastors stepping down from their posts after affairs and misconduct were exposed.