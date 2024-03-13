‘Absolutely Senseless’: Man Facing Life in Prison For Shooting Ex-Wife and Her Son Over Electricity Bill Dispute

A Florida resident was found guilty of the killing of his ex-wife and his stepson over a heated argument about the electricity in their home.

Michael Williams was accused of shooting 48-year-old Marsha Ebanks-Williams and 28-year-old Robert Adams in 2022. It was a fatal ending to what authorities described as a “toxic” relationship, Law & Crime reported.

Although the defendant and Ebanks-Williams divorced after ten years, they agreed to live under the same roof until the house was sold, according to the report. Throughout 2022, officers were called multiple times to their home near DeLand, which is about 25 miles from Daytona Beach.

A Florida jury found Michael Williams guilty in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife and her son in 2022. (WKMG/Youtube/Screenshot)

Things escalated on Sept. 18, 2022, following a dispute over Ebanks-Williams and her son leaving the lights on in the residence, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. Williams argued that his former wife and Adams attacked him, resulting in him shooting them in self-defense.

“However, the defendant’s injuries were not significant,” prosecutors said, per Law & Crime. “Detectives photographed a scratch on his upper lip, an abrasion on his left knee and light scratches across his torso. Williams also admitted that neither of the victims had weapons on them or made verbal threats to him.”

Per the outlet, authorities pointed out a discrepancy in Williams’ statement after the shooting. The defendant initially claimed he asked the 911 dispatcher if he should return inside and help the injured victims, to which the worker said no. Deputies later learned that he declined to do so altogether.

Body camera footage obtained by WKMG shows that he stayed near the home until authorities arrived at the scene.

Adams’ young children, who later testified at Volusia County Courthouse, were present during the shooting. Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm, the newspaper reported.

A jury made up of six individuals handed in the verdict on Friday, convicting Williams for the crime, and he is now facing a life sentence.

“This is senseless,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson previously said. “This was absolutely senseless. This was an argument over electricity.”