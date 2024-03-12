Sister of Alabama Woman Struck In Hit-and-Run Pleads with Cops to Handcuff Driver, Blames ‘White Privilege’ for Delayed Arrest and Light Charges

The family of a woman who was allegedly struck in a hit-and-run crash is calling for the charges against the driver to be upgraded.

Jemison resident, 25-year-old Steven Michael Fuller, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree felony assault and traffic/driving violations for striking a 45-year-old woman last Thursday.

The incident, which left the victim with a severe leg injury, is under investigation. Her sister, Yanesha Mitchell, claimed that the police department did not immediately arrest Fuller.

Steven Michael Fuller is accused of hitting a 45-year-old woman. She was airlifted and had to have surgery. (Photos: Facebook/Steven Fuller/Yanesha Mitchell)

“White Privilege……..in chilton county ALABAMA you can run someone over in a HUGE RAM TRUCK and get aggravated assault! HE ATTEMPTED TO MURDER MY SISTER & She is currently fighting for her life,” Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post.

Authorities said the incident happened on March 7 near Burning Bush Church. Officers with the Jemison Police Department responded to the area around 11 a.m.

Police said that the interstate was closed due to several car accidents, which caused traffic to be backed up and cars to be detoured. At one point, one vehicle bumped another, and the driver who was hit, later identified as the victim, got out of her car.

“The driver of the other vehicle pulled away from the scene and in doing so, the driver who had exited her vehicle was struck,” police said in a statement.

During her livestream, Mitchell also alleged that Fuller initially fled the scene.

“My sister’s blood is in the middle of the street. He hit my father’s car. My sister got out of the vehicle… she told him that he had hit my father’s car. Then he proceeded to hit my sister,” she alleged while showing puddles of blood on the pavement.

“Thank God there were angels on the scene, and they were able to track him down,” the woman added. “Here is the blood of my sister.”

The woman alleged that the NAACP was assisting her with the matter. On Monday, Mitchell provided an update on her sister’s condition. The victim underwent multiple surgeries since last week.

“They have suggested amputation however we believe God can perform miracles, she will fully recover and not be permanently disabled. Please continue to pray for her, she has several surgeries in the near future and will be hospitalized for an extended amount of time.”