‘Give It to Me!’: Angry Georgia Cop Follows Man Home, Tases Him, Breaks His Leg Because He ‘Stole’ An Officer’s Ballpoint Pen During Traffic Stop [Video]

Bodycam video shows a Georgia cop pulling a man over for speeding, then following the driver to his home and tasering him just to retrieve a ballpoint pen.

WSB-TV reports the incident happened in December 2023 when a Greenville police officer stopped 30-year-old Corriyon Bray for speeding.

Corriyon Bray, 30, says he plans to sue the Georgia cops who followed him to his home, Tasered him, and broke his leg after accusing him of taking a pen that he used to sign a speeding ticket. (Photo: WSB-TV)

The bodycam footage shows the officer handing Bray the traffic citation and a pen to sign. After Bray signs the ticket, he keeps the pen and drives off.

The officer is heard yelling after Bray to give him his pen back.

“That mother (expletive). He stole my (expletive) pen!” the officer shouted in the video obtained by WSB-TV.

The officer, alongside a Meriwether County sheriff’s deputy, followed Bray to his home and met Bray outside where the officer demanded the pen.

“Give me my pen, then you’re going to jail,” the officer tells Bray.

“I don’t have your pen,” Bray shouts back.

“Give it to me, or I’m going to Tase you,” the officer says on camera.

The officer unholsters his Taser and points it at Bray. Moments later, the officer Tasers Bray while a deputy forces him to the ground.

“I can’t feel my leg bro,” Bray said as the deputy pinned him down.

Bray was arrested and taken into custody. Police charged him with obstruction and theft by taking.

“If he had complied, none of this would have happened,” Greenville Police Chief Wayne Frazier said. “Our SOP says verbal, hands-on, less lethal, and lethal, and he followed protocol.”

When Frazier was asked whether the cop should have tasered Bray, Frazier said, “Well I can’t answer that because I wasn’t there.”

Bray told WSB-TV that his leg was broken in two places during the encounter and he’s still experiencing pain nearly five months after the night of that traffic stop.

“I think it was about trying to show authority. I think that’s what it was about,” Bray said. “It wasn’t right.”

The identities of the officer and the deputy have not been released yet. Bray’s attorney plans to file a lawsuit.