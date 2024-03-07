Ohio Mail Carrier Mysteriously Killed Inside Work Van Was Targeted By Unknown Suspects, Police Say

Officials in Ohio believe the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old USPS mail carrier was a targeted attack and the suspects responsible personally knew the victim.

According to the Warren Police Department, Jonte Davis was inside his work van when a person occupying another car shot him on Saturday, March 2.

Neighbors informed police that the suspects were inside a dark gray pickup truck, according to the Tribune Chronicle, and that an individual in the back seat opened fire on Davis.

Jonte Davis was fatally shot while inside his USPS van last weekend. (WKBN27/Youtube/Screenshot)

Another eyewitness told the local newspaper that Davis’ body was hunched over the wheel, and the postal truck rolled into a nearby yard. Warren is about 47 miles from Akron.

When officers and first responders got to the 600 Block of Olive Avenue NE just before 2 p.m., they attempted life-saving efforts and took Davis to a local hospital. He died from his injuries.

Police said the suspected vehicle was found in the driveway of a residence, prompting them to obtain a search warrant and collect evidence. Multiple people were interviewed at the police station, but no one has been arrested in connection to this case.

Officials noted that “the U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting with this ongoing investigation.”

As WTOK reported, Davis was a new employee at USPS and had worked for the Postal Service just a few months. His family members said Davis was focused on being a positive role model for his community.

“It’s just that he was out doing his job trying to make a living for himself and his family, and someone would do that to him,” family friend Tracey Kindler told the outlet. “He wasn’t trying to be in the streets and do wrong things. He was trying to be a professional, be responsible, be a role model for his kids and others to follow.”

According to the reports, USPS is offering $250,000 for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

“Do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Kindler added.