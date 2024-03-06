D.L. Hughley Says He Hasn’t Spoken to His Oldest Child In Weeks as He Slams Mo’Nique for ‘Weaponizing’ His Daughter’s Sexual Trauma Following Messy Headliner Dispute

D.L. Hughley says he will never have respect for Mo’Nique ever again. The comedians have been at odds for two years, though the beef dates back even further for the actress.

However, in 2022, a dispute over who was supposed to headline a comedy show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre spilled over into the public when Mo’Nique used the business issue to bring his wife and youngest daughter, Tyler Hughley, into the verbal melee.

D.L. Hughley reveals he hasn’t spoken to daughter Tyler (both at left) in weeks due to ongoing feud with Mo’Nique (right) dredging up her sexual trauma. (Photos: @realdlhughley/Instagram, @therealmoworldwide/Instagram)

At one point, she questioned how his wife, LaDonna Hughley, could stomach being intimate with her husband of more than 30 years after his public remarks about Tyler being sexually assaulted by a family friend several years prior.

D.L. admitted that he did not believe his daughter when she told him about the incident, saying that he “can never get that back” because he failed to protect her. Mo’Nique used the vulnerable admission as ammo.

“U see DL didn’t believe his own daughter over a friend, because he seemingly likes his friend more than he loved his own daughter & didn’t want to be bothered by the inconvenient truth…I find it funny that DL will call out Ice Cube…myself ETC., but he won’t call out the name of the person that violated his daughter,” she wrote when re-sharing the clip of him speaking about it on “Sway In the Morning.”

Monique says D.L Hughley will call out everyone but won’t call out the name of the man who violated his daughter pic.twitter.com/wTiI2nwTNS — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 3, 2022

He responded to the low-blow jab as being “unconcousable” in a recent interview with “The Jason Lee Podcast,” where he also revealed that the volatile tirade Mo’Nique unleashed on him and his family has strained the relationship he and his youngest daughter share.

Hughley said that her “weaponizing it (the sexual assault) and using it in a trite argument shows exactly how low you are…You are a monster. You literally are. You didn’t play Precious’ mother. You let her out.”

Ryan Shepherd, D.L.’s oldest daughter, also addressed Mo’Nique, informing the comic that she had crossed a line by being deliberately hurtful to two Black women, LaDonna and Tyler. The Oscar winner issued an apology to the family for the misstep, but her words mean nothing to D.L.

While speaking with Lee, “The Brothers” actor said, “I have tried to be as cordial as possible; now I got beef in my own f—king circle because of some s—t you decided to do. So now we have to finish the gotd—n dance… I despise the notion that somebody drag my name.”

The seasoned entertainer explained that his name was wrongfully thrown into Mo’Nique’s ongoing tale of being blackballed in the industry when she was angered by an inappropriate question about her husband performing a sexual act with a man during a game of “Would You Rather,” with D.L.’s radio cohost.

Hughley was not present during the recording but allowed her on the show at the time because few other platforms were hospitable towards Mo’Nique after she bashed Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels. The segment never aired and only became public information recently, when “The Pakers” star stated it was the catalyst of their feud while on “Club Shay Shay.”

“I said yes to you when everybody around me said I shouldn’t. If I’d said no, we ain’t having this conversation because I believed you were worthy of grace… What did I do that was so horrible that you drag my daughter’s f—king business through the gotd—n streets? What did I do to you besides believe you deserved a chance? Is that a horrible thing?” Hughley rhetorically asked during the conversation with Lee.

He continued, “My daughter’s so angry with me; she hasn’t spoken with me in weeks. … When somebody’s gone through something … when they’re triggered, what do you do?” When asked why he is bearing the burden of the emotional toll the pubic volley took on his daughter, the former BET “Comic View” host plainly stated, “Because I got a daughter I love, and she got somebody she needs to be mad at. That’s the way it goes.”

“What I don’t understand is why my daughter’s trauma would win an argument for you in a contract dispute,” Hughley added. “I don’t get it. I’m not a victim at all, I take the f—king slings and the arrows where they are, not her. … We’re here now because you’ve taken me out my character ‘cause you put me in a place where I’m angry about having to be on the outs with somebody I love. So f—k everything else.”

I can't stand DL hughley but what Monique said about DL Hughleys daughter is all I needed to see to know what type of women Monique is. https://t.co/RJnhd2jBLo — Clutch City🤘🏾 (@BlkCJ1) February 14, 2024

But he did not stop there. “I hate the position I’m in right now. I hate it. For no reason at all. If I knew you were that mad about a f—king headline, I don’t give a f—k. I got jokes, so it don’t make me no never mind who goes before me. You break something I built over 30 years, and you think it’s cute. F—k you forever,” he concluded.

Mo’Nique is currently in the midst of dealing with a strained relationship with her estranged son Shalon Watkins. D.L. suggested she treat his kids like her own, which, according to her eldest child, is as if he does not exist at all.